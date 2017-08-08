Employers struggle to recruit staff as as applications drop due to Brexit

Employers are facing ever more difficulties in recruiting staff as the number of candidates for jobs shrinks in the UK due to Brexit.

According to a survey, the availability of workers suffered its biggest fall in July in a year and a half.

Last year’s Brexit vote has made it more difficult for employers to fill jobs with some EU nationals leaving the UK.

London is feeling the Brexit pinch, with hiring for permanent roles at a slower rate than other parts of the UK.

The Midlands and the North of England performed strongest in the latest figures published by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation.

Kevin Green, Chief Executive of REC said: “We can’t ignore the importance of our relationship with the EU to employers. If we want to keep our jobs market successful and vibrant, we must make it easier, not harder, for employers to access the people they need.”

He added: “Employers are not just struggling to hire the brightest and the best but also people to fill roles such as chefs, drivers and warehouse workers.”

Earlier this year, a study by Deloitte suggested 38 per cent of lower skilled EU nationals are looking at their options in relocating away from UK businesses, potentially damaging a range of industries including high street retailers, small businesses and public services.

The survey also said rates of pay for both permanent and temporary staff are rising due to the fall in the number of job applicants pushing starting salaries at their highest in 20 months.

The survey also said UK employment figures receive a further boost as the number of permanent jobs grew at their highest rate in over two years and unemployment at its lowest since the 1970s.