Britain’s blue-chip share index has closed at a new all-time high for a second day running.

The FTSE 100 jumped to close at 7,120.26 on Thursday night,14 points above the previous record set on Wednesday.

Precious metal miners such as Randgold Resources and Fresnillo climbed more than 4 per cent pushing the index into record territory.

The rally was spurred by the price of gold, which rose 1.3% to 1156.9 US dollars an ounce.

It comes after the FTSE100 hit a record high close on Wednesday, beating the 7103.98 point mark set in April 2015, boosted in part by the collapse in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote.

The pound is down about 10 per cent against the euro since the EU referendum in June, and is 17 per cent weaker against the US dollar.

Sterling's post referendum slump has boosted the FTSE 100 as many companies make a significant proportion of their profits abroad.

This means these companies make more money when sterling is weak.

