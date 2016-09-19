Samsung has sold at least 1 trillion won (£683m) of shares in four technology companies to raise cash to pay for a recall expected to cost $1 billion. That figure may be set to rise as new reports have surfaced in China of Samsung’s Galaxy 7 Note exploding. The fault had not previously been detected in the world’s biggest smartphone market.

Samsung sold shares in computer drive maker, Seagate Technology, chip maker Rambus, to Dutch semiconductor manufacturer ASML and Japanese electronics firm Sharp Corp.

A Samsung spokeswoman told Reuters the total proceeds from the sales exceeded 1 trillion won (£683m).

However, the number may be higher. Share documents seen by Reuters showed Samsung was selling about half of its stake in ASML for €606 million (£518 million). The company's stakes in Rambus, Seagate and Sharp were worth a combined $456.4 million (£389 million) based on closing prices on Friday.

Samsung Electronics and other affiliates of Samsung Group have been divesting from non-core operations as South Korea's top conglomerate seeks to narrow its focus and secure more resources for its main businesses.

“There is no impact on the business cooperation with the relevant companies,” the South Korean firm said.

The news comes as reports emerged that the dangerous fault in Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones may be more widespread than previously believed. Two of the devices have reportedly caught fire in China in what, if confirmed, would be the first such incidents in the world's largest smartphone market.

Samsung said it was investigating one of the reported cases. The South Korean firm had earlier said Galaxy Note 7 smartphones sold in China were safe to use.

A user of Chinese social media posted messages on Sunday saying a friend's Note 7 caught fire over the weekend.

The user told The Associated Press the Note 7 was bought 1 September through the JD.com. The man, who asked not to be identified by name, said the phone started to heat up and vibrate late Saturday night, then exploded and emitted black smoke.

Samsung contacted the owner on Sunday and offered to take back the phone in exchange for a refund, but the owner refused, according to the friend. He said he and the owner didn't want to be identified by name.

Samsung Galaxy Note7: Official TVC

A second account on a separate social media account said an owner's phone exploded on Sunday while the person was playing a game on it. That account gave no contact information for the user or details of where the person lives.

JD.com said Samsung is conducting an internal review on the first case. Samsung did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Samsung Electronics launched the Note 7 phone in China on Sept. 1 amid a growing number of reports of the phones catching fire overseas.

The following day, Samsung announced that it would stop sales of the Note 7 phones in 10 countries. An executive said sales in China would continue because Note 7 phones sold there used a different battery than those linked to problems elsewhere.

Samsung is recalling 1,858 Note 7 phones in China, according to a notice dated 14 September from the country's product quality agency.

Samsung said those phones were distributed before 1 September to give consumers hands-on experience. The recall in China applies to phones made between 20 July and 5 August.

AP

