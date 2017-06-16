1/29 Workers producing Ivanka Trump's fashion line subjected to verbal abuse and 'poverty pay' Ivanka Trump has come under fire again after workers at a factory making clothes for her brand in Indonesia described an environment of “verbal abuse” and poverty wages. More than a dozen workers at the factory in Subang told the Guardian that they regularly work unpaid overtime and are paid one of the lowest minimum wages in Asia, despite production targets that are impossible to meet. AP

2/29 EU launches antitrust investigation into Nike, Universal Studios and Hello Kitty owner The EU has launched antitrust investigations into Nike, Universal Studios and the owner of the Hello Kitty brand, over their licensing and distribution practices within the single market. In a statement, the European commission said that it was looking into whether the three companies were illegally preventing retailers from selling certain goods licensed by them across borders and online, thereby breaking competition rules.

3/29 Morrisons is selling 16oz 'Daddy of all burgers' for Father's Day The “daddy of all burgers” has arrived, just in time for Father's Day. Morrisons launched the huge, one pound, 18cm monster, which should satisfy even the hungriest of dads, on Wednesday. Each one is made by butchers in-store using 100 per cent British beef seasoned with paprika, sage and parsley. Morrisons claims it is the biggest beef burger money can buy in a UK supermarket, and it costs just £3. Shoppers will have to be quick however, as the oversized patties are only available until Sunday. PA

4/29 Verizon completes Yahoo acquisition and announces CEO Marissa Mayer's resignation Verizon Communications said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48bn (£3.51m) acquisition of Yahoo's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned. The completion of the acquisition marked the end of Yahoo as a stand-alone internet company, a tech pioneer once valued at more than $100bn. REUTERS

5/29 Thames Water hit with £8.55m fine after failing to reduce leakages Thames Water has been hit with a £8.55m penalty for failing to reduce leakages, regulator Ofwat said on Wednesday. A “cluster of significant bursts” meant that Thames Water’s leakages increased by five per cent since last year, according to the company’s annual report. This brought the leakages up to 677 million litres per day, exceeding the 630 million target. PA Wire

6/29 UK General election 2017: Pound sterling hovers near two-week high as voters take to the polls The pound traded near a two-week high against the dollar on Thursday morning, as the first voters took to the polls in the UK’s general election. Sterling was recently trading little changed against the dollar at around $1.2955, not far off its $1.2970 peak hit on Wednesday, which was the currency’s highest level since 25 May. Reuters

7/29 UK car production slumps by nearly a fifth in April as timing of Easter bites - Thursday May 24 UK car manufacturing plummeted by almost a fifth in April, as the timing of Easter ate into the number of production days in the month. Reuters

8/29 Marks and Spencer reports slump in profit hurt by clothing sales and cost of new food stores - Wednesday 24 May High street stalwart Marks and Spencer has reported a more than 60 per cent fall in pre-tax profit in the year to the end of March, hurt by a decline in clothing sales and higher costs from opening new food stores. Pre-tax profit came in at £176.4m for the year, while sales were broadly steady at £10.6bn. Food revenue was up 4.2 per cent. Reuters

9/29 Apple named world’s most value company in tech-dominated Forbes ranking - Tuesday 23 May Tech behemoth Apple has been named the most valuable brand in the world for a seventh consecutive year. The highly-regarded ranking, compiled by Forbes magazine, puts the iPhone makers’ brand value at $170bn, a 10 per cent increase on figure for 2016 and well ahead of second-placed Google, whose brand value has risen $19.3bn from last year to just under $102bn, according to Forbes. Tech peer Microsoft nabbed third spot, with a value of $87bn, followed by Facebook at $73.5bn. Consumer goods giant Coca-Cola rounds out the top five with a value of $56.4bn. Reuters

10/29 Diamond ring bought for £10 at car boot sale expected to fetch £350,000 at auction - Monday 22 May A large, diamond ring is expected to fetch £350,000 at auction 30 years after its owner paid £10 for it at a car boot sale, thinking it was a costume jewel. The “exceptionally-sized” stone was presumed not to be real because 19th Century diamonds were not cut to show off their brilliance like today's gems. And so the owner, unaware of its value, wore it for decades, while doing everything from the shopping to the chores. PA

11/29 $110 Basquiat sold by Family who bought it for $19,000 - Friday 19 May Jean-Michel Basquiat’s painting of a skull sold for $110.5 million at Sotheby’s in New York, setting an auction record for American artists and providing a windfall for the daughter of two collectors who purchased it for $19,000 in 1984. Getty Images

12/29 Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One announces 117 new episodes - Friday 19 May The company that owns the Peppa Pig brand has announced that it is producing 117 new episodes for the popular children’s cartoon. The new series will air from spring 2019 and take the total number of Peppa Pig episodes to 381. Getty

13/29 Property tycoon who banned 'coloured people because of curry smells' faces legal action - Thursday 18 May A buy-to-let tycoon who banned “coloured people” from his properties “because of curry smells” is facing legal action brought by the equality watchdog. Millionaire Fergus Wilson, who reportedly owns close to 1,000 properties in Kent, sent an email to a local letting agency informing them of the ban. Commission chief executive, Rebecca Hilsenrath, said: “We have asked the court if it agrees with us that Mr Wilson’s lettings policy contains unlawful criteria and, if so, to issue an injunction. “As this is now formal legal action we will release further information at a later date.” Gareth Fuller/PA

14/29 Nestlé foiled by Cadbury as it loses bid to trademark KitKat bar - Wednesday 17 May KitKat-maker Nestlé has been foiled again, after a UK Court of Appeal ruled that the consumer goods giant cannot trademark the shape of its popular four-fingered chocolate bar. The ruling is the latest in a long running legal battle between the Swiss-based company and its rival Cadbury. Nestlé argues that the KitKat’s shape is “iconic” and should be protected by law but Cadbury objects. On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Cadbury, dismissing the claim. iStock

15/29 Yorkshire is the best region in the UK for workplace happiness - Tuesday 16 May The best region in Britain for workplace happiness and satisfaction is Yorkshire and the Humber, according to new research. London only managed to make it to number five for happiness and came bottom for work satisfaction, according to research commissioned by recruitment agency Robert Half. The findings may give pause for thought to many workers in the capital putting up with sky-high property prices in the hope of landing their dream job.

16/29 Andy Murray funds company behind world's first foldable bike helmet - Monday May 15 He may be almost unbeatable on the tennis court, but how will Andy Murray fare in the world of investing? On Monday, a company that claims to make the world's first folding bike helmet announced that the tennis pro was one of more than 400 individuals who had helped it raise nearly £700,000 on crowdfunding platform Seedrs. Morpher’s bike helmets fold and unfold, meaning that they can easily be slipped into a bag when not in use, catering to cyclists who find normal helmets cumbersome to carry around. Morpher

17/29 Morrisons will sell 'wonky avocados' for just 39p from Monday as demand hit record levels - Friday May 12 Morrisons will start selling deformed avocados at a third of the average cost of normally-shaped ones as growing demand and reduced harvests from major producers has pushed up prices in recent weeks. The supermarket said on Friday that it would start selling the misshapen and superficially blemished fruits for 39p each or £2.40 a kilogramme in the majority of its stores across the UK starting from 15 May until the end of the summer. Morrisons claims that its offer is the cheapest on the UK market and compares to an average retail price of £1.05 apiece, which is up from 98p last year. Morrisons

18/29 Unilever develops technology to prevent billions of plastic sachets from entering into oceans - Thuesday 11 May Unilever, the consumer goods giant behind brands such as Dove, Ben & Jerry’s and Marmite, is making a big push toward more sustainable packaging. The company sells billions of products in single-use sachets each year, including cosmetics and food products, particularly in developing and emerging markets. It says that it has now developed new technology to recycle them, which will prevent packaging from ending up in our oceans or in landfill. Through a system called CreaSolv Process, the plastic from the sachets will be recovered and then used to create new ones for Unilever products – creating a full circular economy approach. Unilever

19/29 Euro hits a six-month high after Emmanuel Macron’s French presidential victory - Monday 8 May The euro hit a six-month high against the dollar on Monday and US stock futures briefly touched a record high after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, easily beating anti-EU rival Marine le Pen. Reuters

20/29 Princess Charlotte's John Lewis cardigan from birthday photo sells out - Tuesday 2 May A knitted yellow John Lewis cardigan adorned with pictures of sheep has sold out after Princess Charlotte was photographed wearing the item, prompting a surge in demand from British parents wanting to dress their offspring like the young royal. John Lewis confirmed that the clothing item sold out online shortly after the photograph was published, although a coordinating prink dress, selling for £10 on the John Lewis’ website, was still available on Tuesday morning. HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images

21/29 Dubai becomes first city in world with own Microsoft font - Monday 1 May Dubai has become the first city in the world to get its own front, the government announced on Sunday. The type face, simply called “Dubai Font”, comes in both Arabic and Latin script and will be available in 23 languages. It was created in partnership with Microsoft and is now available to Microsoft Office 365 users around the world. Getty

22/29 Donald Trump administration loses trade battle over tuna as WTO lets Mexico hit US with sanctions - Wednesday April 26 The US has just lost a major trade battle with Mexico and it revolved around tuna. On Tuesday, the World Trade Organisation ruled that Mexico is allowed to impose $163m (£127m) a year in sanctions against the US on trade in tuna, ending a years-long dispute. The clash, which dates back to 2008, centred on the US insisting that any Mexican tuna sold in the US must have a ‘dolphin safe’ guarantee, meaning that no dolphins were killed by fishermen catching the tuna. Reuters

23/29 Luxury brand LVMH to snap up Christian Dior for £10bn - Tuesday 25 April French billionaire Bernard Arnault moved to consolidate control over Christian Dior for about €12.1bn (£10.3bn), folding the fashion house’s operations into the LVMH luxury empire in one of his biggest transactions. Rex

24/29 Euro and shares rally after Emmanuel Macron wins first voting round of French election - Monday 24 April The euro briefly surged to a five-month high against a basket of currencies late Sunday after centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron won the first round of a hotly contested French election vote, an outcome broadly considered the most market-friendly. Immediately after the vote, the euro surged to $1.0940, its highest level against the dollar since November last year, before retreating to around $1.0869. Reuters

25/29 Barbie out of fashion as Mattel slumps - Friday 21 April Mattel shares took a hit after the world’s largest toy company reported a much worse than expected sales slump dragged down by poor demand for key brands such as Barbie and Fisher-Price. Shares in the company dropped 6 per cent to $23.70 (£18.50) in after-hours trading in New York on Thursday after the toymaker reported a loss of $133.2m or 33 cents per share for the three months to 31 March. Barbie sales, which begun to recover last year after the toymaker introduced new dolls with different body types and skin colours, slipped again with gross sales down 13 per cent compared to a year ago - their second consecutive quarter of decline. AFP/Getty

26/29 Government to sell Green Investment Bank to Macquarie in £2.3bn deal - Thursday 20 April The British Government said on Thursday it would sell Green Investment Bank to a consortium led by Macquarie Bank in a deal worth £2.3bn. The British Government set up GIB, which backs green projects with public funds, in 2012 as a commercial venture to spur private investment in green projects. It has invested more than £2bn in projects such as offshore wind farms and waste management. The Government decided to sell a majority stake in 2015, saying it would give the bank more freedom to borrow, remove state aid restrictions and allow it to attract more capital. AFP/ Getty Images

27/29 Snap election threatens Government plan to finally lower energy bills - Wednesday 19 April Energy customers face further delays from government in dealing with with soaring bills, MPs heard on Wednesday. Business secretary Greg Clark accused companies of “flagrant mistreatment” and “milking” their customers in a “broken” market, but insisted the snap general election announced by Theresa May on Tuesday meant he would “have to reflect on the timing” to lay out his long-awaited plans for a crackdown. Getty/iStockphoto

28/29 Pound sterling surges as Theresa May calls for 8 June general election - Tuesday 18 April The pound surged against the dollar on Tuesday to its highest level since last December after Prime Minister Theresa May said she wanted a general election on 8 June. When Ms May announced she wanted a new national poll, at around 11.05am, the pound instantly jumped, climbing to $1.2765 by the end of trading, up 1.62 per cent on the day and the highest since 13 December. It was also sterling's biggest one day jump since March 2016.