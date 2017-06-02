The chief executive of Goldman Sachs appears to have used his first ever tweet to slate Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement on climate change.

Lloyd Blankfein, who joined the social media platform in June 2011 but had up until now not tweeted, wrote: “Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the US's leadership position in the world. #ParisAgreement”

By Friday morning it had been re-tweeted more than eight thousand times and had garnered in excess of 18,000 likes. He has around 12,200 followers.

Goldman Sachs has traditionally been cautious when commenting on political matters but in January Mr Blankfein became one of the first Wall Street executives to speak out against Mr Trump’s travel ban on people from seven majority Muslim countries.

In a voice message sent to employees at the time, Mr Blankfein said the firm could not support the policy.

He quoted from the Wall Street bank's business principles: “For us to be successful, our men and women must reflect the diversity of the communities and cultures in which we operate. That means we must attract, retain and motivate people from many backgrounds and perspectives. Being diverse is not optional; it is what we must be.”

Several former executives of the bank are working in the President’s administration, including Gary Cohn, the chief operating officer of the bank, who is Mr Trump’s chief economic advisor, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin who was chief information officer at Goldman.

JP Morgan also condemned Mr Trump’s travel ban earlier in the year, but chief executive Jamie Dimon still sits on the President’s business advisory council, which is designed to assist the administration when making decisions on policy.