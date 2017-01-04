A man has replaced Baroness Ford as the chairman of Grainger, breaking up the first FTSE company with an all-female board.

The 30% Club, which is campaigning to achieve 30 per cent female representation in boardrooms, hailed a “breakthrough” when Grainger, the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, became the first FTSE company to appoint women to its three most senior board positions in October 2015.

Over a year ago, Vanessa Simms became the group finance director, joining the chief executive Helen Gordon. Meanwhile, the residential landlord’s board was chaired by Baroness Ford.

However, on Wednesday, the company said that Baroness Ford will be retiring after serving a full nine years – the last two in the role of non-executive chairman.

She will be replaced next month by Mark Clare, the former executive of blue-chip housebuilder Barrat.

( Statista )

Helen Gordon, chief executive of Grainger said Ms Ford had been “instrumental in identifying the need for a step change” in the company’s strategic direction.

Efforts to appoint more women to the boards of Britain’s biggest companies have stalled, according to the Female FTSE Board Report.

While blue-chip FTSE 100 companies met a voluntary target of 25 per cent in October 2015 – up from 23.5 per cent in March 2015 – the proportion has not increased since then.

Forbes top 20 most powerful women in the world







20 show all Forbes top 20 most powerful women in the world





































1/20 Angela Merkel German Chancellor AFP/Getty Images

2/20 Hillary Clinton U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Reuters

3/20 Janet Yellen Federal Reserve Chair Getty Images

4/20 Melinda Gates Co-founder of The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation AFP/Getty Images

5/20 Mary Barra General Motors Co. Chairman and CEO Getty Images

6/20 Christine Lagarde Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Getty Images

7/20 Sheryl Sandbert COO of Facebook Getty Images

8/20 Susan Wojcicki CEO of YouTube Getty Images for GLAAD

9/20 Meg Whitman Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Getty Images

10/20 Ana Patricia Botin Santander Bank's president AFP/Getty Images

11/20 Ginni Rometty IBM Chairman, President and CEO Getty Images

12/20 Park Geun-Hye President of South Korea Getty Images

13/20 Michelle Obama U.S. first lady Getty Images

14/20 Indra Nooyi Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo Getty Images

15/20 Angela Ahrendts Apple senior vice president Getty Images

16/20 Abigail Johnson President and CEO of Fidelity Investments and chairman of Fidelity International

17/20 Tsai Ing-wen Taiwan President AFP/Getty Images

18/20 Michelle Bachelet Chile President AFP/Getty Images

19/20 Federica Mogherini High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy AFP/Getty Images

20/20 Safra Catz Oracle president Getty Images

A review, chaired by Sir Philip Hampton, the chairman of GlaxoSmithKline, said the UK’s corporate governance code should be amended so that all FTSE 350 companies disclose their gender balance in their annual reports and accounts.

Jessica Uhl, will join ranks of women rising to the boardroom level and become one of the most senior women in the male-dominated oil and gas industry, as she takes over the role of Royal Dutch Shell’s chief financial officer in March this year.