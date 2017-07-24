The Great British Bake Off has cooked up a reportedly multi-million sponsorship deal with Lyle’s Golden Syrup and Dr Oetker, makers of home baking products.

The companies have agreed joint sponsorship for the eighth series, the first to be aired on Channel 4, spanning spin-off shows and Christmas specials as well as prime time viewing this autumn.

The deal reportedly includes adverts on either side of the programme but no product placement.

Dr Oetker’s sponsorship represents the first time the baking brand has ever sponsored primetime TV programming, according to Channel 4. Lyle’s Golden Syrup sponsored weekend morning shows on Channel 4 in last year. That deal marked a return to TV advertising for the first time in around two and a half decades.

After its £75m three-year move from advert-free BBC in December 2016, the show must recoup more than £25m per year.

The Bake Off has attracted a near-cult following and pulled in 14 million viewers for last year’s final.

“We’ve had such a great response from a huge range of advertisers wanting to feature in the series, including our new cross-platform superspots and the creative launch ad-break”, said Jonathan Allan, sales director for Channel 4 in a press release on Monday.

The show’s first series on Channel 4 will feature restaurateur, food writer and novelist Prue Leith who will be joining Paul Hollywood as judge along with presenter, comedian and writer Sandi Toksvig and comedian and actor Noel Fielding.