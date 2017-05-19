Greek lawmakers approved pension cuts and tax hikes on Thursday sought by the country's lenders to unlock vital financial aid, as angry demonstrators protested outside parliament over new austerity, the latest since the country plunged into crisis seven years ago.

The leftist-led government hopes that legislating the measures, four days before euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels, will convince its lenders to release a €7.5bn bailout tranche and grant it further debt relief.

It is now up to the lenders to make good their promises, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told journalists.

“We deserve and we expect from Monday's Eurogroup a decision regulating debt relief which will correspond to the sacrifices of the Greek people,” he said, referring to a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday.

Lenders have agreed in principle to debt restructuring but not on details.

Shortly before the measures were approved just before midnight, some protesters hurled petrol bombs and firecrackers at police guarding the legislature. They responded with tear gas.

Greece has seen its national output shrink by a quarter since it was first forced to seek external financial aid in return for spending cutbacks in 2010.

World news in pictures







56 show all World news in pictures













































































































1/56 16 May 2017 France's newly appointed Prime Minister Edouard Philippe walks out his home in Paris, before going to the Hotel Matignon Getty Images

2/56 15 May 2017 An investigator works near wreckage at the site where a Learjet 35 crashed in Carlstadt, New Jersey Reuters

3/56 15 May 2017 Ahmad Khan Rahimi, an Afghan-born US citizen accused of planting bombs in New York and New Jersey, appears with Deputy Public Defender Peter Liguori in Union County Superior Court for a hearing in Elizabeth, New Jersey Reuters

4/56 15 May 2017 Ahmad Khan Rahimi, an Afghan-born US citizen accused of planting bombs in New York and New Jersey, appears in Union County Superior Court for a hearing in Elizabeth, New Jersey Reuters

5/56 15 May 2017 National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White Hous AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

6/56 15 May 2017 A television plays a news report on US President Donald Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as night falls on offices and the entrance of the West Wing White House in Washington Reuters

7/56 15 May 2017 German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures to French President Emmanuel Macron after addressing a press conference at the chancellery in Berlin Getty

8/56 11 May 2017 The Borobudur temple seen illuminated during celebrations for Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia Getty Images

9/56 11 May 2017 Buddhist followers walk around the Borobudur temple during Pradaksina procession as a part of celebrations for Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia Getty Images

10/56 10 May 2017 Riot security forces clash with demonstrators during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela Reuters

11/56 10 May 2017 Protesters denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump amid investigations into possible collusion between Trump advisors and the Russian government Getty Images

12/56 10 May 2017 Protesters outside a federal building in Los Angeles, California denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump Getty Images

13/56 10 May 2017 Isabel Cardenas holds a sign in Los Angeles, California as protestors denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump amid investigations into possible collusion between Trump advisors and the Russian government Getty Images

14/56 10 May 2017 Protesters on an overpass above the 101 freeway denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump amid investigations into possible collusion between Trump advisors and the Russian government in Los Angeles, California Getty Images

15/56 10 May 2017 Protesters on an overpass above the 101 freeway denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump amid investigations into possible collusion between Trump advisors and the Russian government in Los Angeles, California Getty Images

16/56 10 May 2017 Volunteers carry water for the displaced as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq Reuters

17/56 10 May 2017 Alibaba employees attend a mass wedding at their headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province Reuters

18/56 10 May 2017 Alibaba Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang and employees attend a mass wedding at their headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province Reuters

19/56 10 May 2017 Indian villagers and forestry workers gather around the carcass of an elephant as it lies near railway tracks after being struck by a passenger train at Kiranchandra Tea Garden, some 30kms, from Siliguri Getty Images

20/56 9 May 2017 A woman and a girl run away as riot security forces and demonstrators clash during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tariba, Venezuela Reuters

21/56 9 May 2017 Riot security forces clash with demonstrators during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tariba, Venezuela Reuters

22/56 9 May 2017 Protestors linked to streets movements install an inflatable figure resembling former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva dressed as a prisoner in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil EPA

23/56 9 May 2017 Messages are seen on plastic containers filled with faeces, called 'Poopootovs', which is a play on Molotov cocktails, before they are thrown at security forces during protests, in addition to the usual rocks and petrol bombs, in Caracas, Venezuela. The messages read, 'Freedom', 'Free Venezuela', 'For the future', 'For Venezuela', 'This is you', 'For the political prisoners', 'Murderers', 'GNB you are this' and 'For our children' Reuters

24/56 9 May 2017 Alan Ruschel and Helio Neto, Chapocoense survivors of the air crash in Colombia last November, visit the spot of the accident near La Union, Colombia Getty Images

25/56 9 May 2017 Allan Ruschel, a Brazilian player who survived the air crash in which most of the Chapocoense football team died in Colombia last November, hugs the firewoman who helped him on the night of the accident, at la Union, Antioquia Getty Images

26/56 9 May 2017 Alan Ruschel, Chapocoense survivor of the air crash in Colombia last November, in La Union, Colombia, for their final match against Colombian team Atletico Nacional for the Recopa Sudamericana Getty Images

27/56 9 May 2017 Family and friends mourn the death of their loved ones during the massive wake in San Isidro Chilchotla, Puebla state, Mexico Getty Images

28/56 9 May 2017 US former President Barack Obama is silhouetted as he leaves the stage at the end of his speech during the third edition of 'Seed & Chips: The Global Food Innovation Summit' focussing on new technologies for feeding the globe, from agriculture to distribution in Milan Getty Images

29/56 9 May 2017 A protestor holds stones to throw at police forces during a violent service delivery protest in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, South Africa EPA

30/56 9 May 2017 Police forces shoot at protestors during a violent service delivery protest in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, South Africa EPA

31/56 9 May 2017 Protestors stand by burning barricades during a violent service delivery protest in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, South Africa EPA

32/56 9 May 2017 Russian servicemen march at Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow Getty Images

33/56 9 May 2017 Russian servicewomen march at Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow Getty Images

34/56 8 May 2017 A demonstrator performs on a violin during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela EPA

35/56 8 May 2017 A Venezuelan opposition demonstrator waves a flag at the riot police in a clash during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caraca Getty Images

36/56 8 May 2017 Demonstrators help another protestor during clashes with members of the National Bolivarian Guard (GNB) in Caracas, Venezuela EPA

37/56 8 May 2017 Canada geese (Branta canadensis) swin floodwaters near a house in St-Eustache, Quebec, Canada EPA

38/56 8 May 2017 Members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) bring sand bags to protect the library and the city hall by floodwaters in Oka, Quebec, Canada EPA

39/56 8 May 2017 Outgoing French President Francois Hollande touches the arm of French president-elect Emmanuel Macron, during a ceremony to mark Victory Day in Paris AP

40/56 8 May 2017 Ceremonial troops prepare for a ceremony to mark Victory Day in Paris, France. French president-elect Emmanuel Macron, will appear Monday alongside current President Francois Hollande in commemoration of the end of World War II AP

41/56 8 May 2017 Reza Parastesh, a doppelganger of Barcelona and Argentina's footballer Lionel Messi, poses for a picture with fans in a street in Tehran, Iran AFP/Getty Images

42/56 8 May 2017 French riot police face off with demonstrators the day after the country went to the polls, in Paris Reuters

43/56 7 May 2017 Outgoing French President Francois Hollande looks out of a window, next to the last survivor of the 1944 Tulle massacre Jean Viacroze, as he visits polling stations after casting his ballot in Tulle, central France Getty Images

44/56 7 May 2017 Former US President Barack Obama speaks after receiving the 2017 Profile in Courage Award during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts Reuters

45/56 7 May 2017 Former President Barack Obama, right, is presented with the 2017 Profile in Courage award by former US Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, during ceremonies at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, in Boston AP

46/56 2 May 2017 Mount Sinabung volcano spews thick volcanic ash as seen from Beganding village in Karo Getty Images

47/56 2 May 2017 A member of the Syrian civil defence, known as The White Helmets, teaches schoolchildren how to protect themselves in case of an air strike during a war safety awareness campaign conducted by the group in the rebel-held area of Harasta, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital Damascus Getty Images

48/56 2 May 2017 Russian President Vladimir Putin greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to their talks at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia Reuters

49/56 2 May 2017 Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia Reuters

50/56 2 May 2017 Israeli children look through binoculars during a display of Israeli Defense Forces equipment and abilities, as part of the celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 69th anniversary, in the southern city of Sderot, Israel Reuters

51/56 2 May 2017 An Israeli girl plays with a rifle during a display of Israeli Defense Forces equipment and abilities, as part of the celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 69th anniversary, in the southern city of Sderot, Israel Reuters

52/56 1 May 2017 Police block the street as smoke pours into the air following a series of loud blasts were heard in Toronto The Canadian Press via AP

53/56 1 May 2017 A Bolivarian National Guard water cannon puts out a gasoline bomb that fell on an armored vehicle during an opposition May Day march in Caracas, Venezuela AP

54/56 1 May 2017 An opposition activist clashes with the police during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held on May Day, in Caracas Getty Images

55/56 1 May 2017 Venezuelan opposition activists protect themselves and prepare to confront a water cannon, during clashes with police within a march against President Nicolas Maduro, held on May Day in Caracas Getty Images

56/56 1 May 2017 Venezuelan opposition activists clash with riot police as they demonstrate against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas Getty Images

The government, sagging in opinion polls, hopes a conclusion by lenders of its reforms progress, coupled with a restructure to bring down a mountain of overhanging debt, will allow Greece to be included in the European Central Bank's asset-buying program and return to bond markets in the coming months.

Athens needs aid to repay debt maturing in July.

It agreed to adopt more austerity, which will be implemented in 2019 and 2020, to convince the International Monetary Fund to participate financially in its latest €86bn bailout.

To sweeten the pill, Mr Tsipras has promised to offset the new measures with tax relief also legislated on Thursday. It will be implemented only if Greece meets its fiscal targets.

New austerity has drawn brickbats from the opposition, which has accused Mr Tsipras of costly foot-dragging.

“You've become the best advertisement for austerity in Europe,” opposition Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, addressing Mr Tsipras.

Greece has received about €260bn in bailout aid since 2010 in exchange for reforms and deep spending cuts that plunged the economy in recession. The loans have helped balloon its debt, now at 179 perc ent of GDP despite a 2012 haircut.

The IMF has been reluctant to join Greece's current bailout, saying it wants assurances that its debt will be sustainable.

Euro zone finance ministers will discuss these issues on Monday and assess Greece's bailout progress following the parliamentary approval of the reforms.

Reuters