HSBC has unveiled a range of initiatives aimed at helping customers living with dementia as it seeks to become a more inclusive and user-friendly bank.

The lender on Wednesday launched a guide offering tips and advice for people affected by the condition, as well as those who support them and handle their finances. The guide is currently being piloted in 10 HSBC branches with plans to roll it out nationwide.

HSBC, which has around 17 million customers in the UK, has also extended a partnership with Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer Scotland by three years, committing to raise £3m for the organisations during that time in an effort to change people’s perception of dementia.

Some 12,000 members of staff are currently undergoing information sessions to understand more about dementia and see how they can help their customers.

Jeremy Hughes, chief executive of the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Visiting a bank branch can be an overwhelming task for a person with dementia. What many take for granted as easy, everyday banking tasks like, remembering a PIN or other personal information, can suddenly become an unexpected challenge.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Society, around 850,000 people are currently living with dementia in the UK. By 2021, it is estimated that 1 million people will be living with have the condition.

Common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, problems communicating and difficulty processing information and planning, which, according to HSBC, can make financial management challenging.

Francesca McDonagh, head of wealth and retail banking at HSBC UK, said the launch of HSBC’s voice recognition technology last year - whereby customers can simply use their voice as their password, rather than having to remember a pin – is one example of how the lender is trying to make banking accessible to all customers.

“We understand that being able to manage finances independently is key for helping people living with dementia retain some control over their life,” Ms McDonagh said.

Health news in pictures







10 show all Health news in pictures

















1/10 Health apps approved by NHS 'may put users at risk of identity theft' Experts have warned that some apps do not adequately protect personal information Getty Images

2/10 The vegetables that 'could be making people overweight' Potatoes have emerged as a potential vegetable that could make people gain weight, due to their high starch and low water content Rex

3/10 A watchdog has said that care visits must last longer The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said home help visits of less than 30 minutes were not acceptable unless part of a wider package of support. 2015 Getty Images

4/10 Pendle in Lancashire tops list of five most anxious places to live in the UK Pendle in Lancashire has been named the most anxious place to live in the UK, while people living in Fermanagh and Omagh in Northern Ireland have been found to be the happiest.

5/10 Ketamine could be used as anti-depressant Researchers at the University of Auckland said monitoring the effects of the drug on the brain has revealed neural pathways that could aid the development of fast-acting medications. Ketamine is a synthetic compound used as an off anaesthetic and analgesic drug, but is commonly used illegally as a hallucinogenic party drug. Dr Suresh Muthukumaraswamy, a senior researcher at the university and a member of the institution’s Centre for Brain Research, used the latest technology in brain imaging to investigate what mechanisms ketamine uses to be active in the human brain 2008 AFP

6/10 A prosthetic hand that lets people actually feel through The technology lets paralysed people feel actual sensations when touching objects — including light taps on the mechanical finger — and could be a huge breakthrough for prosthetics, according to its makers. The tool was used to let a 28-year-old man who has been paralysed for more than a decade. While prosthetics have previously been able to be controlled directly from the brain, it is the first time that signals have been successfully sent the other way 2010 Photothek

7/10 The biggest cause of early death in the world is what you eat Unhealthy eating has been named as the most common cause of premature death around the globe, new data has revealed. A poor diet – which involves eating too few vegetables, fruits, nuts and grains and too much red meat, salt and sugar - was shown to be a bigger killer than smoking and alcohol 2012 Getty Images

8/10 Scientists develop blood test that estimates how quickly people age Scientists believe it could be used to predict a person’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease as well as the “youthfulness” of donated organs for transplant operations. The test measures the vitality of certain genes which the researchers believe is an accurate indication of a person’s “biological age”, which may be younger or older than their actual chronological age 2006 Getty Images

9/10 Aspirin could help boost therapies that fight cancer The latest therapies that fight cancer could work better when combined with aspirin, research has suggested. Scientists from the Francis Crick Institute in London say the anti-inflammatory pain killer suppresses a cancer molecule that allows tumours to evade the body’s immune defences. Laboratory tests have shown that skin, breast and bowel cancer cells often generate large amounts of this molecule, called prostaglandin E2 (PGE2). But Aspirin is one of a family of drugs that sends messages to the brain to block production of PGE2 and this means cancer cells can be attacked by the body’s natural defences Copyright (c) 2014 Rex Features. No use without permission.

10/10 Take this NHS test to find out if you have a cancerous mole An interactive test could help flag up whether you should seek advice from a health professional for one of the most common types of cancer. The test is available on the NHS Choices website and reveals whether you are at risk from the disease and recommends if you should seek help. The mole self-assessment factors in elements such as complexion, the number of times you have been severely sunburnt and whether skin cancer runs in your family. It also quizzes you on the number of moles you have and whether there have been any changes in appearance regarding size, shape and colour Copyright (c) 2003 Rex Features. No use without permission.

“Through this partnership, training of our staff, the launch of the guide and the ‘Dementia Friends’ information sessions, we hope to provide even more support to help people living with dementia feel assured that they are banking within a trusted environment,” she added.