ITV has announced that chief executive Adam Crozier is stepping down after seven years.

Ian Griffiths will step up to a newly created combined role of chief operating officer and group finance director of the broadcaster

Mr Griffiths will also lead the executive team for an interim period, with Sir Peter Bazalgette, ITV chairman, taking on the role of executive chairman during that period.

“The company has a well developed succession plan in place and a longer term successor to Adam will be announced in due course,” ITV said.

Mr Crozier, who has spent more than 20 years as chief executive of various companies, will leave the business on 30 June. He said that the time was right for him to “move to the next stage of my career and to build a portfolio of roles across the PLC and private sectors”.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved in turning ITV into one of the most successful and dynamic media and content businesses in the world,” he said.

“Going forward, our strategy remains the right one for ITV and I leave behind a strong and talented management team who I know will continue to execute it with energy and confidence,” he added.

Late last year, Sky News reported that ITV had begun laying the groundwork for the departure of Mr Crozier, hiring headhunters to oversee succession planning.

Mr Crozier took over from Michael Grade in January 2010.