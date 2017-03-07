The Japanese Ministry of Justice has reportedly made it easier for foreigners to become permanent residents in Japan as the government seeks to attract new talent, keep highly skilled overseas workers and boost productivity.

The new rules will become effective as of the end of March 2017 and will allow some foreign workers to apply for permanent residence after as little as one year in Japan, Business Insider reports.

Highly-skilled professionals are defined as foreigners who receive at least 70 points on the Ministry’s immigration scorecard.

According to the present Japanese immigration rules, the minimum required residence period before foreign nationals can apply for permanent resident status is five years.

The latest changes will reportedly shorten that period to just three years for those scoring over 70 points and only a year for those scoring over 80 points.

The scorecard is based on an assessment of criteria such as professional qualifications, education level, and annual salary.

The changes in Japan come as campaign group 3 Million calculated that up to one million EU citizens are at risk of deportation after Brexit in the UK unless the government comes up with a more simple way of recognising their status in the country.

The 3 Million calculated that it would take the Home Office 47 years to process the three million applications from EU citizens for permanent residency at the current rate, which it warned could leave many unable to have their rights to remain supported.

World news in pictures







32 show all World news in pictures





























































1/32 5 March 2017 A member of the Tinstix of Dynamite aerobatics team flies in front of a wall of fire during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne Getty Images

2/32 5 March 2017 A participant stretches on the beach before the start of an annual two-mile sea swimming competition in Colombo, Sri Lanka Reuters

3/32 5 March 2017 Participants jump into water during the annual two-mile sea swimming competition in Colombo, Sri Lanka Reuters

4/32 5 March 2017 Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko wave to bid farewell as they depart for Thailand from Phu Bai International Airport in the central city of Hue, Vietnam, ending their six-day long visit to the country EPA

5/32 5 March 2017 Reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on display indoors at the International Defence Exhibition in Iraq (IQDEX) 2017 Getty Images

6/32 5 March 2017 A participant presents hisr vintage vehicle during the 59th International Vintage Car Rally Barcelona-Sitges, at plaza Sant Jaume in Barcelona, Spain. Some 50 vintage vehicles take part in the two-day long event, through the coastal line of Mediterranean Sea from Barcelona to Sitges EPA

7/32 5 March 2017 Participants present their vintage cars during the 59th International Vintage Car Rally Barcelona-Sitges, at plaza Sant Jaume in Barcelona, Spain EPA

8/32 5 March 2017 New York Governor Mario Cuomo looks around the 'Hall of Names' in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. The hall has portraits of some 600 individuals exterminated by the Nazis during the Holocaust of World War II EPA

9/32 5 March 2017 The Chinese police officers on self balancing police vehicles patrol in Tiananmen Square before the opening of the fifth Session of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China EPA

10/32 5 March 2017 A general view shows the opening session of the National People's Congress, China's legislature, in Beijing's Great Hall of the People Getty Images

11/32 5 March 2017 Hostesses jump as they pose for a picture during the opening of the National People's Congress in Beijing Getty Images

12/32 5 March 2017 A picture taken in the Iraqi capital Bahgdad shows rocket launchers on display indoors at the International Defence Exhibition in Iraq (IQDEX) 2017 Getty Images

13/32 5 March 2017 A Pakistani army helicopter flies past floodlights as it patrols over The Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, ahead of the final cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi Getty Images

14/32 5 March 2017 A Buddhist devotee dashes barefoot through flames during the Nagatoro Hi-Matsuri, or fire walking festival, to herald the coming of spring, at the Fudoji temple in Nagatoro town, Saitama prefecture Getty Images

15/32 5 March 2017 A resident inspects their personal house belongings after a moderate earthquake hit the Surigao city, southern Philippines Reuters

16/32 5 March 2017 People with portraits of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin gather outside his museum in his native town of Gori, some 80 kms outside Tbilisi, on the 64th anniversary of Stalin's death. While historians blame Stalin for the deaths of millions in purges, prison camps and forced collectivization, many in Russia still praise him for leading the Soviet Union to victory over Nazi Germany in World War I Getty Images

17/32 5 March 2017 Head of Ukraine's tax and customs service Roman Nasirov, who is under investigation over the suspected embezzlement and who according to several unconfirmed local media reports recently suffered a heart attack, lies inside the defendant's cage during a court hearing in Kiev, Ukraine Reuters

18/32 4 March 2017 Flag bearer Jesslyn Swirka rides her horse down Harrison Avenue in Leadville, Colorado at the start of the 68th annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition in Leadville, Colorado. Skijoring, which has its origins as a competitive sport in Scandinavia, has been adapted over the years to include a team made up of a rider and skier who must navigate jumps, slalom gates, and the spearing of rings for points. Leadville, with an elevation of 10,152 feet (3,094 m), the highest incorporated city in North America, has been hosting skijoring competitions since 1949 Getty Images

19/32 4 March 2017 A rider races down Harrison Avenue while a skier navigates the course during the 68th annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition in Leadville, Colorado Getty Images

20/32 4 March 2017 A demonstrator in opposition of US President Donald Trump sets a hat on fire during a 'People 4 Trump' rally in Berkeley, California Reuters

21/32 4 March 2017 A demonstrator in support of US President Donald Trump swings a stick towards a group of counter-protesters during a 'People 4 Trump' rally in Berkeley, California Reuters

22/32 4 March 2017 A bloodied supporter of US President Donald Trump is seen after a 'People 4 Trump' rally and counter-protest turned violent in Berkeley, California Reuters

23/32 4 March 2017 Women take part in a performance to protest against the disappearance of the 43 students of Ayotzinapa College Raul Isidro Burgos in Guerrero, in Mexico City, Mexico Reuters

24/32 4 March 2017 A woman looks on as she takes part in a performance to protest against the disappearance of the 43 students of Ayotzinapa College Raul Isidro Burgos in Guerrero, in Mexico City, Mexico Reuters

25/32 4 March 2017 An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

26/32 4 March 2017 A man cries while carrying his daughter as he walks from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

27/32 4 March 2017 Iraqi special forces soldiers walk in a street in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

28/32 4 March 2017 An Iraqi special forces soldier helps a family carry their child to cross from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul to Iraqi forces controlled part of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

29/32 4 March 2017 A man looks towards a Russian helicopter as it flies over ruins in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria Reuters

30/32 2 March 2017 Policemen and a passerby look at pictures of the ones killed due to alleged involvement in illegal drugs, during a protest against extra-judicial killings at an open area of a Roman Catholic Church in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines Reuters

31/32 2 March 2017 Families with slain loved ones who they say were killed due to alleged involvement in illegal drugs, weep during a Holy Eucharist mass against extra-judicial killings (EJK) inside a Roman Catholic Church in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines Reuters

32/32 2 March 2017 People hold photos of their family members, who they say were killed due to their alleged involvement in illegal drugs, during a protest against extra-judicial killings (EJK) while marching in an open area of a Roman Catholic Church in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines Reuters

Meanwhile, 30 per cent of EU citizens are unable to prove their right to residence despite living here legally, leaving one million potentially at risk of deportation from the day the UK leaves the EU.