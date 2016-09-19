One of the world's most iconic models of her generation, Kate Moss, has announced plans to start her own talent agency this month.

Earlier this year, Kate Moss, announced she was leaving Storm, the agency which discovered her at the age of 14 after nearly three decades.

In an interview with the Business of Fashion she revealed that her new venture – the Kate Moss Agency – won’t only look after emerging models but will also sign actors and singers. Her announcement coincided with London Fashion Week.

"You know that film Gia? Faye Dunaway plays the agent. I could so do that! But I want to focus more on managing people’s careers than just [running] a modelling agency,” she said.

“I don’t really want pretty people, I want people that want to sing and dance and act — I want to create stars,” she added.

Moss said leaving Storm had been difficult but it was time for her to “spread her wings”.

“It didn’t matter how much we would try and do it together with them [Storm], I was always going to be the little Kate that they’ve known since I was 14,” Moss said.

Moss has reportedly been building a small team to work alongside Lucy Baxter, her longtime booking agent, who also left Storm earlier this year.

As well as launching her agency, Moss, whose fortune is estimated at $100 million by Forbes magazine, will also expand her lifestyle brand with new collaborations to roll out this year.

In a recent interview, Moss praised the nineties and noughties as the pinnacle of runway fashion. "I was just saying those were the days, weren’t they? It was so much fun!," she said

“I don’t do fashion shows, obviously, because the last time I went to a fashion show, I asked for a glass of Champagne and they didn’t have any! The nerve! It’s just a completely different world now; the girls get up and go swimming at six in the morning,” she added.

Last year, unseen images of an 18-year-old Kate Moss at her first ever editorial photoshoot in the US have gone on sale with prices going up to $5,000.