Proposals by both Labour and the Conservatives to “dramatically“ increase the minimum wage could put the jobs of lower paid workers at risk, according to a new report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).
The Conservatives plan to increase the national living wage to £8.75 by 2020. Under plans proposed by Labour it would rise to £10 per hour in that time.
However, the IFS, which is a highly respected tax and spending thinktank, said both parties’ policies could backfire, particularly penalising the group they are supposed to help most, because employers will be unable to foot the ballooning bill of hiring.
The proportion of employees who are aged 25 or above and are paid the national living wage currently stands at 8 per cent. According to IFS analysis, under the Conservatives, the figure would jump to 12 per cent by 2020 and by 22 per cent under plans proposed by Labour.
Also under a Labour scenario, more than a quarter of private sector employees aged 25 or above would be paid the minimum. A total of 60 per cent of workers aged between 18 and 24 would be paid minimum wage and many could even lose their jobs.
“There may well be a case for further gradual increases in the minimum wage but increases on the scale and at the speed being proposed create big risks,” according to the IFS.
The research found that the minimum wages proposed by both parties are high relative to other comparable countries. Labour’s plans would result in a UK minimum wage level relative to average earnings, broadly on par with that in France, where it is the highest among all comparable countries, according to the IFS.
Part-time, female and private sector employees and those in the North of England as well as in the Midlands and Wales would most likely be affected by the proposed increases, the IFS said.
“Carefully set minimum wages can be a useful policy tool for governments seeking to help those on low wages. But at some point, higher minimum wages will reduce the employment of lower skilled workers,” said Jonathan Cribb, a senior research economist at IFS, and one of the authors of the report.
“Since we do not know where that point is, sudden large increases are risky. They endanger the jobs of those they seek to help.”
UK General Election 2017
UK General Election 2017
-
1/51 18 April 2017
Media gather in Downing Street, London, ahead of a statement by Prime Minister Theresa May
PA wire
-
2/51 18 April 2017
Theresa May exits 10 Downing Street to announce snap election
EPA
-
3/51 18 April 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early general election
Getty Images
-
4/51 18 April 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May walks back into 10 Downing Street after making a statement to the nation
Getty Images
-
5/51 18 April 2017
Broadcast journalists set up on the green outside the Houses of Parliament after the prime minister announced that she will seek an early general election
Getty
-
6/51 18 April 2017
A newspaper stand shows a copy of today's Evening Standard, with the front page story relating to British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a snap general election on June 8
Getty Images
-
7/51 18 April 2017
Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to carers during a visit to Birmingham Carers Hub to launch Labour's proposed Carer's Allowance increase
Getty Images
-
8/51 19 April 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in Walmsley Parish Hall, Bolton, as she asked voters for the mandate to lead post-Brexit Britain ahead of the looming election campaign
PA wire
-
9/51 19 April 2017
Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon walks with deputy leader and member of parliament Angus Robertson during a media facility outside the Houses of Parliament
Getty Images
-
10/51 19 April 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech to Conservative Party members to launch their election campaign in Walmsley Parish Hall in Bolton, England
Getty Images
-
11/51 20 April 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north Londo
PA wire
-
12/51 21 April 2017
Prime Minster Theresa May gives a short speech and at GSK in Maidenhead, England
Getty Images
-
13/51 21 April 2017
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reads with children as he visits Brentry Children Centre in Bristol, during Labour's election campaign
PA
-
14/51 24 April 2017
A tactical voting website in support of Labour. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8
Getty Images
-
15/51 24 April 2017
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the STUC conference in Aviemore.
PA
-
16/51 24 April 2017
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London
PA wire
-
17/51 24 April 2017
The Liberal Democrat party website is displayed on a laptop computer. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8
Getty Images
-
18/51 24 April 2017
Party workers clear a hall following Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron's address to supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London
PA wire
-
19/51 24 April 2017
The Conservative party website is displayed on a laptop computer in Bristol, England. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8
Getty Images
-
20/51 25 April 2017
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech outlining Labour's approach to Brexit
PA wire
-
21/51 25 April 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales
PA wire
-
22/51 29 April 2017
UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall knocks on the door of a resident during a visit to Hartlepool
Getty Images
-
23/51 29 April 2017
UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall leaves a pub after meeting with television media in Hartlepool
Getty
-
24/51 29 April 2017
A UK Independence Party supporter (L) scuffles with a pro-europe supporter ahead of a visit by UKIP leader Paul Nuttall to Hartlepool
Getty Images
-
25/51 29 April 2017
Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally in Banchory, Scotland
Getty
-
26/51 29 April 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally on April 29, 2017 in Banchory, Scotland
Getty Images
-
27/51 29 April 2017
Jeremy Corbyn delivers a campaign speech on leadership in London
Getty Images
-
28/51 29 April 2017
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign rally in East London
Reuters
-
29/51 30 April 2017
Jeremy Corbyn speaks to supporters as he arrives for a conference for head teachers in Telford
Getty
-
30/51 2 May 2017
Green MEP Molly Scott Cato speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy watched by Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas and Green London Assembly member Siân Rebecca Berry at the Space Studio in London
Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
-
31/51 2 May 2017
Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy at the Space Studio in London
Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
-
32/51 2 May 2017
Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Siân Rebecca Berry, London Assembly Green Party member and the Bristol West candidate, Molly Scott Cato make an announcement of the party's new Brexit policy in London
EPA
-
33/51 2 May 2017
Scottish Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson gave a speech at the G&V Royal Mile Hotel in Edinburgh ahead of the local government election
PA
-
34/51 2 May 2017
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate, while on the election campaign trail
Richard Vernalls/PA Wire
-
35/51 2 May 2017
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall eats grapes during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate
PA Wire
-
36/51 2 May 2017
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton
Reuters
-
37/51 2 May 2017
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton
Reuters
-
38/51 2 May 2017
A view of the Liberal Democrat battle bus during a general election campaign visit to Lewes in East Sussex
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
-
39/51 2 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England
Getty Images
-
40/51 2 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England. The Prime Minister is campaigning in South-West England, a former Liberal Democrat stronghold, as she urges West Country voters to stick with her party ahead of the polls on June 8
Getty Images
-
41/51 2 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall
Reuters
-
42/51 2 May 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May having some chips while on a walkabout during a election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall
Dylan Martinez/PA Wire
-
43/51 8 May 2017
Britain's opposition Labour party Leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he meets with nursing students at the University of Worcester's Sheila Scott building in Worcester
Getty Images
-
44/51 8 May 2017
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth
Getty Images
-
45/51 8 May 2017
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth
Getty Images
-
46/51 8 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the Dhamecha Lohana Centre in north west London
AP
-
47/51 8 May 2017
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall at a policy launch event in Gt George Street, London
PA wire
-
48/51 8 May 2017
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party campaigns outside Leamington Spa Town Hall
Reuters
-
49/51 9 May 2017
Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn greets a supporter campaigning in Manchester, north west England
EPA
-
50/51 9 May 2017
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate Tessa Munt on board a hovercraft during a visit to the Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB), a charity that operates two life-saving rescue hovercrafts and an inshore rescue boat, at Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset
Yui Mok/PA Wire
-
51/51 9 May 2017
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson visits the Shortbread House of Edinburgh's factory on the election campaign trail
John Linton/PA Wire
The national minimum hourly rate currently ranges from £3.40 for apprentices and £4 for under 18s to £7.20 for people aged 25 and over.
In February, around 350 businesses in Britain were named and shamed by the Government for underpaying thousands of workers a total of nearly £1m.
Earlier this week, the John Lewis Partnership, which includes John Lewis and Waitrose stores, said it has set aside £36m to cover potential back payments to staff after admitting it may have breached national minimum wage rules.
- More about:
- General Election
- IFS
- National Minimum Wage
- National Living Wage