McDonald’s outlets across the United States, along with hundreds of other restaurants and businesses, closed their doors on Thursday as protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies swept the country.

The Day Without Immigrants protest, for which support was largely drummed online, urged foreign-born workers to refuse to participate in the US economy for a day.

Schools, restaurants and grocery stores shut across the country, in a direct response to Mr Trump’s promise to seal the southern US-Mexico border and his suspended ban on citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries.

It remains unclear whether the fast food giant voluntarily closed its outlets or if it was unable to operate as a result of workers not showing up to work however many burger fans shared updates via Twitter and Facebook on locations that were closed or operating on a limited service.

FoxNashville reported on Twitter: “McDonald’s in Green Hills only taking orders in drive-thru due to shortage of workers who are participating in #DayWithoutImmigrants."

McDonald's in Green Hills only taking orders in drive-thru due to shortage of workers who are participating in #DayWithoutImmigrants pic.twitter.com/nbRIsws6Sv — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) February 16, 2017

Tony Hernandez said: “Kudos to each & every @McDonalds that closed today in supports of #ADayWithoutImmigrants I will treat my staff to lunch at McD tomorrow.”

Kudos to each & every @McDonalds store that closed today in support of #ADayWithoutImmigrants I will treat my staff to lunch at McD tomorrow pic.twitter.com/9Gb5O7v7jp — Tony Hernandez (@TonyHTonyH) February 16, 2017

"I was going to stop at McDonald's for breakfast, but it's closed," a Facebook user from New Jersey wrote.

"I hear it's closed because this is the day immigrants are taking off as protest to Trump's immigration law. I was annoyed at first until I realized why it was closed. Now I'm in full support of anything that goes against Trump and his ilk," he added.

"The purpose of the protest is to show just how disruptive immigration changes by the government could impact consumers' everyday life," Darren Tristano, president of research and consulting firm Technomic, told CNBC.

"For McDonald's franchisees and company stores, it is likely best to close the restaurant versus trying to manage the restaurant with an inadequate service staff. Although many customers will see this is an inconvenience, many will understand."

People strike across the country for A Day Without Immigrants







16 show all People strike across the country for A Day Without Immigrants





























1/16 Demonstrators march during the "Day Without Immigrants" protest in Chicago, Illinois, February 16, 2017. Theopolis Waters/Reuters

2/16 Demonstrators march during the "Day Without Immigrants" protest in Washington, DC, U.S., February 16, 2017. Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters

3/16 Protesters march in the streets outside the Texas State Capital on 'A Day Without Immigrants' February 16, 2017 in Austin, Texas. The crowd, which grew to well over a thousand participants, marched from the Austin City Hall to the Texas State Capital. Across the country hundreds of restaurants and eateries are closing for the day to protest President Trump's immigration policies and to highlight the contributions of immigrants to U.S. business and life. Drew Anthony Smith/Getty

4/16 Protesters march in the streets outside the Texas State Capital on 'A Day Without Immigrants' February 16, 2017 in Austin, Texas. Drew Anthony Smith/Getty

5/16 AUSTIN, TX - FEBRUARY 16: Protesters march in the streets outside the Texas State Capital on 'A Day Without Immigrants' February 16, 2017 in Austin, Texas. Drew Anthony Smith/Getty

6/16 Demonstrators march during the "Day Without Immigrants" protest in Chicago, Illinois, February 16, 2017. Theopolis Waters/Reuters

7/16 Demonstrators march during the "Day Without Immigrants" protest in Chicago, Illinois, February 16, 2017. Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters

8/16 Protesters march in the streets outside the Texas State Capital on 'A Day Without Immigrants' February 16, 2017 in Austin, Texas. The crowd, which grew to well over a thousand participants, marched from the Austin City Hall to the Texas State Capital. Across the country hundreds of restaurants and eateries are closing for the day to protest President Trump's immigration policies and to highlight the contributions of immigrants to U.S. business and life. Drew Anthony Smith/Getty

9/16 Protesters march in the streets outside the Texas State Capital on 'A Day Without Immigrants' February 16, 2017 in Austin, Texas. Drew Anthony Smith/Getty

10/16 Protesters march in the streets outside the Texas State Capital on 'A Day Without Immigrants' February 16, 2017 in Austin, Texas. Drew Anthony Smith/Getty

11/16 Protesters march in the streets outside the Texas State Capital on 'A Day Without Immigrants' February 16, 2017 in Austin, Texas. Drew Anthony Smith/Getty

12/16 Protesters march in the streets outside the Texas State Capital on 'A Day Without Immigrants' February 16, 2017 in Austin, Texas. Drew Anthony Smith/Getty

13/16 Protesters march in the streets outside the Texas State Capital on 'A Day Without Immigrants' February 16, 2017 in Austin, Texas. Drew Anthony Smith/Getty

14/16 Protesters march in the streets outside the Texas State Capital on 'A Day Without Immigrants' February 16, 2017 in Austin, Texas. The crowd, which grew to well over a thousand participants marched from the Austin City Hall to the Texas State Capital. Across the country hundreds of restaurants and eateries are closing for the day to protest President Trump's immigration policies and to highlight the contributions of immigrants to U.S. business and life. Drew Anthony Smith/Getty

15/16 High school student Kathia Suarez holds up a sign as she protests with others outside the Grayson County courthouse in downtown Sherman, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. LM Otero/AP

16/16 High school senior Vicky Sosa holds a sign outside the Grayson County courthouse in downtown Sherman, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. In an action called "A Day Without Immigrants," immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school, work and close businesses to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life. LM Otero/AP

Celebrity chef Rock Bayless closed four of his restaurants in Chiacago out of respect to his staff.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, more than 250 businesses closed their doors. More than 100 businesses, restaurants, and shops shut in Michigan.