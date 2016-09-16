McDonald’s has opened a restaurant that doesn’t serve any burgers or fries. The new McCafé in Paris sells soup, club sandwiches, tiramisu and macaroons, but none of the fatty fare customers are used to.

The branch is more Cafe Nero than McDonalds, featuring a glass case with smoked salmon or pastrami bagels in place of the traditional counter doling out Big Macs at breakneck speed. The walls are covered with phrases like “Coffee time” and “Great club sandwiches”, and there's no sign of the famous golden arches.

The chain has been selling salads and fresh coffee for years, but previously this had been alongside its traditional burgers and milkshakes.

The latest indication of an identity crisis for the fast food giant has sparked confusion among customers, who aren’t quite sure what to make of the news. Some believe McDonalds should stay true to its roots. Posting on Facebook, Laura Huff was shocked, asking: “No burgers or fries at this new concept McDonalds. What?”

But most seem happy with the idea:

Why has McDonalds ditched burgers?

The company has made several attempts to ditch its fast and cheap image as the developed world battles with an obesity epidemic.

The world’s biggest burger chain isn’t alone. Last month Greggs, famous for its butter-laden steak bakes and sausage rolls launched a range of “healthy” sourdough pasties.

But as fast food struggles, coffee shops are booming. The sector grew by 10 per cent in Europe last year and McDonald’s wants a slice of a growing pie.

Restaurant-goers are also increasingly deserting traditional fast food chains for so-called fast casual outlets like Nandos and Gourmet Burger Kitchen. The segment now accounts for half of all money spent in restaurants.

In March, McDonald’s unveiled a new range of posh, made-to-order burgers called the “Signature collection,” in an attempt to tap into the trend. A McDonald’s spokesperson said the chain was “continuously experimenting to diversify its range, develop new services, and create new formats.

“This summer, McDonalds has been trialling its McCafe world in Paris. This trial has just begun so it is too soon to draw any conclusions from the initiative other than the fact that 25 to 30 jobs will be created.”

It remains to be seen whether the new look, sophisticated and burgerless McDonalds will be a hit with customers. In 2010 it opened a similar restaurant in another Paris district. It closed within a year.