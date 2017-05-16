Fast food giant McDonald’s has apologised after upset TV viewers complained its latest advert “exploits childhood bereavement”.

The company’s advert features a boy asking his mother questions about his dead father as he struggles to find things he has in common with him.

Once they arrive at a McDonald’s restaurant and the boy orders Filet-o-Fish burger, his mother says: “That was your dad’s favourite too.”

Shocked viewers complained on Twitter, saying using death to sell burgers was “disgusting” and “offensive”.

“I lost my father when I was a child and I find the latest McDonald's advert disgusting and offensive. Shame on you!,” one man posted on Twitter.

“Not one to be easily offended, but new @McDonalds advert is cynical exploitation of a deeply emotional situation for brand promotion," a Twitter user said.

Another one posted: “I genuinely don't think I've ever seen anything as cynical and exploitative as the new @McDonalds advert. Shameless, even by their standards."

A McDonald's spokesperson told The Independent: "We wanted to highlight the role McDonald’s has played in our customers’ everyday lives – both in good and difficult times.

"We apologise for any upset this advert has caused. This was by no means an intention of ours."

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it had received complaints about the advert with viewers objecting that it is inappropriate and insensitive to use bereavement and grief to sell fast food.

Some complainants have also referenced the proximity to Father’s Day.

A spokesperson person for the ASA told The Independent: “We’re carefully assessing the complaints but no decision has been reached on whether there are grounds to launch an investigation.”

Campaigners also responded with criticism, describing the advert as exploitative.

Grief Encounter, a bereavement charity, told the BBC that it had received "countless calls" from viewers who had been affected by the advert.

"McDonald's have attempted to speak to their audience via an emotionally driven TV campaign," the charity's founder and president Dr Shelley Gilbert said.