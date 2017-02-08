Silicon Valley companies who have backed a legal brief against Donald Trump’s immigration ban donated money and services for his inauguration, Politico has reported.

Microsoft donated $250,000 (£200,000) in cash and provided services of the same value, according to the report. Google and Amazon also each provided undisclosed cash amounts as well as technical services. All three now have now publicly decried the US President’s ban on immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Prior to the donations being made, Mr Trump had already promised to ban all Muslim immigration to the US, “until we find out what the heck is going on”.

Microsoft made its contribution on 28 December, Politico said, citing federal ethics filings.

The gift would have entitled the company to a host of benefits including two tickets to “an intimate policy discussion and dinner with Vice President Mike Pence and Mrs Karen Pence” along with entrance to a series of other lobbying events with top-level administration staff, according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee website.

Google provided a YouTube livestream of the event and an unspecified donation, while Facebook supplied Instagram photo booths and a "mini Oval Office", Politico reported, citing sources close to the matter.

Uber and Twitter told Politico they did not donate to the inauguration. Apple has yet to comment, but explicitly withdrew from the Republican National Convention in July 2016 over fears about being associated with Mr Trump's controversial remarks about women and minorities.

Despite widespread concern about Mr Trump's controversial views, the President raised a record $90m for his inauguration, far surpassing the $44m President Barack Obama raised in 2013 and the $53m he raised in 2009, Time reported.

Oil giant, Chevron, gave $500,000 while Boeing, which has been a target of the President’s Twitter barbs, gave $1m.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

Mr Trump’s slew of executive orders since he assumed office, has now gone too far for some companies however. Over a hundred firms had by Monday evening filed a legal brief expressing their opposition to Mr Trump’s immigration ban, which they said is “inflicting substantial harm on US companies”.

Technology companies, which tend to recruit a high proportion of employees from outside the US, have been among those most affected.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai came out against the order in an internal memo to colleagues in January, saying: “It’s painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues. We’ve always made our view on immigration issues known publicly and will continue to do so.”