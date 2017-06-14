The “daddy of all burgers” has arrived, just in time for Father's Day. Morrisons launched the huge, one pound, 18cm monster, which should satisfy even the hungriest of dads, on Wednesday.

Each one is made by butchers in-store using 100 per cent British beef seasoned with paprika, sage and parsley. Morrisons claims it is the biggest beef burger money can buy in a UK supermarket, and it costs just £3. Shoppers will have to be quick however, as the oversized patties are only available until Sunday.

For best results, the supermarket chain recommends cooking the one-pounder on a very hot griddle pan, frying pan or barbecue for four minutes on each side.

​Morrisons butchery expert Paul Robinson said: “All of our butchers will be making these mammoth burgers by hand.

“We think many dads will aim to eat the whole thing, but if their eyes are bigger than their belly, they can always share with their family.”

“The Daddy” will be competing with a supersized steak from Aldi. This week the discount supermarket announced “the biggest steak available on the market” - an extra thick, one pound, British rump steak.

Also on the Father's Day theme, Aldi has named its new steak the “Big Daddy”.

At £4.99, Aldi claims the steaks are almost 40 per cent cheaper than Tesco’s equivalent. They will be available from Thursday 15 June and are in limited supply, Aldi said.