Morrisons has launched a huge foot-long sausage roll. The twelve-inch beast of pastry and sausage meat weighs in at a close to half a kilogram and is believed to be the largest sausage roll on sale at any UK supermarket.

Despite its impressive length, the foot-long only costs £1.

Building on the success of its Big Daddy burger, Morrisons started selling the jumbo sausage roll freshly baked by its Market Street bakers on Monday.

Those wanting to pick up the baked behemoth for £1 will have to be quick as the price is set to rise to £1.43 on 14 August.

The foot-long is served in its very own special tray because the traditional paper bag used for smaller versions proved to be inadequate to hold the mighty roll.

Morrisons’ pie and pastry expert, Philippa Shaw, said: “We sell one million freshly baked sausage rolls-a-week but customers have asked for one that is even bigger.

“So we created this foot-long version.

“With the start of the football season approaching, we’re hoping our foot long sausage roll will be making its way to the top of the snack league table!”