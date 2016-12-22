Nokia has announced it is suing Apple for patent infringement, claiming US company uses its technology in many devices without paying for it.

Nokia filed lawsuits against Apple for violating 32 technology patents, intensifying a battle between the two companies after Apple began legal action against Nokia on Tuesday.

"Since agreeing a license covering some patents from the Nokia Technologies portfolio in 2011, Apple has declined subsequent offers made by Nokia to license other of its patented inventions which are used by many of Apple's products," Nokia said in a statement.

"After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple's use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights," Ilkka Rahnasto, head of Nokia's patent business, said.

Finnish Nokia, once the world’s biggest mobile phone maker, filed actions in Germany and the US, claiming Apple had infringed patents on displays, user interfaces, software, antennas and chipsets.

In one example, Nokia says that Apple’s Siri feature uses technology that it owns to act as a personal assistant.

It comes a day after Apple sued two firms - Acacia and Conversant - who it says colluded with Nokia to extort unjustly high revenues from Apple.

"We’ve always been willing to pay a fair price to secure the rights of patents covering technology in our products," said Apple spokesman Josh Rosenstock. "Unfortunately, Nokia has refused to license their patents on a fair basis and is now using the tactics of a patent troll to attempt to extort money from Apple by applying a royalty rate to Apple’s own inventions they had nothing to do with."

The latest spat marks a revival of the "smartphone patent wars" that began in 2011, when Apple sued Samsung around the world, with wins and losses on both sides.

Nokia led the world mobile phone market from 1998 to 2011 but fell into rapid decline after failing to make a successful transition to smartphones. It chose to use Microsoft’s mobile platform, which turned out to be a flop.

The Finnish company sold its unprofitable handset business to Microsoft for $7.2bn (£5.8bn) in 2014 to focus on network hardware, but it still possesses a wide portfolio of intellectual property.

Nokia smartphones could make a comeback next year after Microsoft offloaded the unit to HMD Global, which plans to launch new Nokia-branded models in 2016.