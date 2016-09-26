The news of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce has taken the world by storm hitting the front pages of most national publications and setting social media alight.

While heartbroken fans of the Hollywood couple are still digesting the news, it has not taken long for marketing masterminds to turn the latest celebrity breakup into a business opportunity.

Brands that are “brave enough” to embrace real time news and trends into their marketing strategy can reap big rewards, according to Maria Vardy, managing director at marketing agency Jaywing.

However, she warned that businesses should be careful when it comes to delicate situations such as divorces, especially when children are involved.

“There’s a fine line in getting the approach and sentiment right, especially in the case of brand Brangelina. The end of their relationship is also the end of a lot of the emotional development associated with them as a couple and as a family,” Vardy said.

Here are five examples of Brangelina marketing from businesse around the world.

1. Norwegian airlines – “Brad is Single”

Norwegian Airlines were very quick to react to the news with a tongue-in-cheek advertising campaign inviting travellers to choose their flights to LA with the line “Brad is single”.

The adverts surfaced on Friday, just two days after Angelina Jolie announced she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.

The company released the ad for discounted flights from Oslo-Norway to Los Angeles, where Pitt is based.

2. IKEA – “Breakups happen”

The Singapore arm of Swedish furniture giant Ikea published an ad captioned “Breakups happen” alongside a two-seater modular sofa positioned back to back.

The sofa offers “a personalised seating solution”, Ikea wrote, “perfect for any celebrity relationship”.

“Crucially, this example is aligned with Ikea’s personality, and the brand’s reaction fits its witty tone of voice and the reality of everyday life,” Vardy commented.

3. Free juice for Brad and Angelina

We didn’t expect to hear #Brangelina split up, and you didn’t expect us to add 2 bonus names! FREE Boost to Brad & Angelina's TODAY only! pic.twitter.com/awc1AObySh — Boost Juice (@boostjuiceoz) September 21, 2016

Juice maker Boost Juice jumped on the opportunity to add two extra names to its long running “What’s your Name Game” campaign, where customers who share a specified name can get a free juice in store.

Brad and Angelina were added at the last minute, the company announced on its Facebook page.

The post received over 2,700 likes and 200 shares.

4. Capi – “Jen got her sparkle back”

💁 #sparklelife A photo posted by CAPI (@capisparkling) on Sep 21, 2016 at 1:24am PDT

Jennifer Aniston, has been trending on Twitter since the news of Brangelina’s demise, as many people seem to think she must have something to say on the matter.

Capitalising on the assuming glee of Pitt’s former wife, Capi, a sparkling water brand chose to feature her name in its “Sparklelife campaign”.

Capi’s Instagram post read: “Jen got her sparkle back”.

5. Viasat – “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Classy Viaplay #brangelina #breakup #opportunism #happyendingsarestoriesthathaventfinishedyet #ruthlessmarketing A photo posted by Caroline Livingstone (@cvlivingstone) on Sep 21, 2016 at 3:44pm PDT

Pitt and Jolie's relationship blossomed on screen as the celebrity couple met while filming Mr. and Mrs.Smith.

Viasat, a Scandinavian television network, chose to comfort nostalgic fans eager to remember the early days of Brangelina.

Using its online streaming servic,e Viaplay, the network put the celebrity couple’s joint move front and centre on their homepage, including the caption: “Happy endings are stories that haven’t finished yet.”