The price of oil briefly rallied more than 2 per cent to its highest level in a month on Friday after the US launched a missile strike on Syria, triggering a fall in stocks and the dollar.

Donald Trump ordered the firing of 59 cruise missiles at a military target in the country – a swift retaliatory blow for the President Bashar al-Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons on civilians earlier in the week.

Brent crude futures rose to just over $56 a barrel after the attack, but later eased back to around $55.70 a barrel, according to Reuters, with analysts saying that the attack had not disrupted supplies.

According to Reuters, Syria has limited oil production, but its location in the Middle East and links with big oil producers had sparked broader worries that the conflict might spread and disrupt oil shipments elsewhere.

The barrage of Tomahawk missiles, fired from two US Navy vessels located in the Mediterranean Sea, targeted Al Shayrat air base in the central city of Homs, from which Syrian aircraft staged Tuesday’s chemical weapons attack, which killed up to 100 people.

Elsewhere in financial markets the dollar fell around 0.5 per cent overnight and US stocks were indicated opening lower. Stocks in Europe kicked off the trading session down on the day too.

Assets considered safest during periods of geopolitical uncertainty, including gold, Japan’s yen and some government bonds, rose.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







8 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued













1/8 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/8 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

3/8 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

4/8 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

5/8 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

6/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

7/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

8/8 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury fell to 2.3 per cent, a level last seen in November. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Later in the day, US investors will cast their attention to non-farm payroll data - a latest indication of the state of the US jobs market.