Pound sterling value hits another new 31-year low against the dollar amid hard Brexit fears - Wednesday October 5 Sterling has continued its "slippery decline" as ongoing fears over the consequences of "hard Brexit" haunt investor attraction towards the currency. The currency has fallen below the "psychologically important" $1.27 level, down 0.3 per cent to $1.2695 in early trading on Wednesday, extending Tuesday's selloff.

Pound drops to 31-year low Against dollar on brexit concerns - Tuesday October 4 Sterling's broke through its post-referendum low to reach levels not seen in over 30 years. sterling hit an intraday low of $1.2736 on Tuesday morning. That surpasses the post-referendum low of $1.2798 reached on the day after the vote, which was the lowest level seen since the mid-1980s.

Philip Hammond ditches George Osborne's 15% corporation tax cut target - Monday October 3 Chancellor Philip Hammond has apparently rejected the plan of his predecessor George Osborne to slash corporation tax to just 15 per cent in the wake of the UK's Brexit vote. In early July Mr Osborne said he wanted to push the levy on company profits to 15 per cent as a bold signal to global companies that the UK is still "open for business" despite the vote to leave the EU. In his speech to the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, Mr Hammond made no reference to that 15 per cent goal, merely referencing the existing policy for the levy to decline to 17 per cent.

Global stock markets rally as OPEC agrees to slash oil production for first time since 2008 The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has struck a deal to cut production for the first time in eight years, sending crude prices surging. READ MORE Oil price surges as Russia, Saudi Arabia promise co-operation In a decision led by a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, who had repeatedly clashed during previous meetings, OPEC ministers decided to cut production by 750,000 barrels a day, down to 32.5 million barrels.

Apple to move London HQ to Battersea Power Station - Wednesday September 28 Apple is to establish a new London headquarters at Battersea Power Station, one of the city's most recognisable landmarks. The tech giant will occupy about 500,000 square feet of space across six floors of the central Boiler House from 2021, moving 1,400 employees there from eight offices around the capital. It will account for 40 per cent of the development's total office space.

Yahoo hack: World's biggest data breach could compromise Verizon deal and cost hundreds of millions of dollars Yahoo revealed it has been hit by what could be the biggest data breach in history, with half a billion user account details stolen. While its users are still digesting the news, the massive breach could also have bigger implications and compromise Yahoo's recent agreement with Verizon, its future parent company, costing it hundreds of millions of dollars.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg to give $3 billion to 'cure, prevent or manage all disease' - Thursday September 22 Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have pledged more than $3bn (£2.3bn) toward a plan to "cure, prevent or manage all disease within our children's lifetime". The couple pledged the money as the next big investment by their philanthropic company, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which is also focused on education, poverty, and equality.

OECD halves UK growth forecast due to EU referendum vote - Wednesday September The OECD has slashed its 2017 growth forecast for the UK in half as a result of the Brexit vote and warned of "very high" uncertainty ahead. The multilateral economics institution had projected UK GDP growth next year of 2 per cent in June, but today reduced that to just 1 per cent in its latest Interim Economic Outlook. ADVERTISING inRead invented by Teads That was easily the largest downgrade for any major advanced economy.

Sports Direct bows to pressure and announces independent review of working practices - Tuesday September 20 Never underestimate Mike Ashley's capacity to spring a surprise. A matter of days after a tumultuous, and indeed historic, AGM at which the Sports Direct boss's independent shareholders voted against the re-election of his chairman Keith Hellawell and backed a trade union motion calling for an independent review into governance and working practices at the business, he appears to have caved in. At least on the latter.

Kate Moss launches her own talent agency 'to create stars' - Monday September 19 One of the world's most iconic models of her generation, Kate Moss, has announced plans to start her own talent agency this month.In an interview with the Business of Fashion she revealed that her new venture – the Kate Moss Agency – won't only look after emerging models but will also sign actors and singers. Her announcement coincided with London Fashion Week.

Deutsche Bank shares plunge 8%after it refuses to pay £10.6bn fine - Friday September 16 Deutsche Bank shares slumped after receiving a $14 billion (£10.6 bn) claim from the US Justice Department to settle an investigation into the firm's sale of residential mortgage-backed securities, a figure the German lender said it's not willing to pay. "Deutsche Bank has no intent to settle these potential civil claims anywhere near the number cited," the company said in a statement early Friday in Frankfurt. "The negotiations are only just beginning. The bank expects that they will lead to an outcome similar to those of peer banks which have settled at materially lower amounts."

John Lewis posts 75% profits slump - Thursday September 15 John Lewis Partnership, the owner of John Lewis and Waitrose, has reported a 75 per cent drop in profits for the six months to July, citing "deep structural changes in the retail market". Half-year profits have sunk to £56.9m, down by £167.1m on last year. The profits slump includes an exceptional charge of £25m for the write-down of property assets it no longer plans to develop for Waitrose. But even excluding the exceptional charge, profits for the latest half year were down 14.7 per cent to £81.9m.

French prosecutor seeks 3 years' jail for ex-minister over foreign bank account - Wednesday September 14 France's financial prosecutor on Wednesday sought a three-year jail term for former budget minister Jerome Cahuzac, who was forced to quit government three years ago over the discovery that he owned a secret bank account abroad. Cahuzac, 64, a plastic surgeon by profession who was appointed budget minister when Socialist President Francois Hollande took power in 2012, stands accused of tax fraud and money laundering.

Bank of England first polymer banknote enters circulation - Tuesday September 13 Cash machines across the UK will start to dispense the Bank of England's first plastic £5 note on Tuesday morning and it is designed to be safer and stronger.Each note is expected to last around five years - two and a half times longer than their paper counterparts - because of the durability of the polymer material.

Apple chief executive, Tim Cook lashes out at European Commission tax ruling - Thursday September 1 The ruling that Apple must pay the Irish government €13 billion Euros in back taxes over its "sweetheart" deal in the country ignited fury in the company's boss who called it "maddening" and "political".

ITV withdraws bid for Peppa Pig owner - Wednesday August 25 ITV withdrew its £1bn offer for Entertainment One, owner of the popular children's television franchise "Peppa Pig," the company said in a statement.

Scotland's North Sea oil revenues collapse 97 per cent leaving £14.8bn budget hole - Wednesday August 24 Scotland's revenues from North Sea oil have collapsed by 97 per cent in the past year as oil prices have plummeted, reigniting a fierce debate over whether an independent Scotland could finance itself. Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: "The nationalists' case for independence has been swallowed up by a £14 billion black hole." Taxes collected from oil production fell from £1.8 billion in 2015 to just £60 million in 2016. The gap between tax revenues and what Scotland spends is now 9.5 per cent, or £14.8 billion, compared to a 4 per cent deficit for the UK as a whole.

Swiss watch exports to UK rise as sterling falls -Tuesday August 23 Swiss watch exports to the UK rose by 13.4% in July as tourists exploited the drop in the value of the pound to snap up luxury goods. The Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said watches worth 110.2m Swiss francs (£87m) were exported to the UK last month, the best figures since November 2015.

Public borrowing worse than expected in wake of referendum vote - Friday August 19 The public finances were weaker than expected in the wake of the Brexit vote, official figures showed today. July has traditionally been a month of surplus for the public finances as it is one of the four months when companies pay a share of their annual corporation tax dues over to HMRC. City of London analysts had expected a surplus of £1.6bn.

Surprise jump in retail sales in July after EU referendum vote - Thursday August 18 There was no sign of British shoppers reining in spending in the wake of the EU referendum result, one of the first "hard" post Brexit vote set of statistics has shown. Retail sales jumped 1.4 per cent in July, more than reversing the 0.9 per cent decline in June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Unexpected fall in joblessness post Brexit vote - Wednesday August 17 The UK claimant count unexpectedly declined last month, suggesting the British labour market held up reasonably well in the wake of the Brexit vote.

Inflation rises in wake of Brexit vote - Tuesday August 16 Consumer price inflation picked up in the wake of the UK's Brexit vote, hitting its highest rate since November 2014. The Office for National Statistics said the annual rate of CPI inflation was 0.6 per cent, up from 0.5 per cent in June and slightly higher than City of London analysts had been expecting.

Sports Direct warehouse staff who were underpaid could receive £1m back pay - Monday August 15 Thousands of workers at British retailing group Sports Direct's warehouse are set to receive back pay totalling an estimated £1 million for non-payment of the minimum wage, Britain's largest union confirmed. The back pay follows an admission by Mike Ashley, the founder of Sports Direct, that his company has broken the law by falling to pay the national minimum wage at a hearing of the House of Commons Business, Innovation and Skills (BiS) select committee in June.

Eurozone GDP growth rate halves in second quarter - Friday August 12 Eurozone growth slipped back in the second quarter of the year and dried up entirely in Italy, the bloc's most troubled large economy. Eurostat reported that the single currency's aggregate GDP expanded by 0.3 per cent in the three months to June, down from the 0.6 per cent rate in the first quarter. This was in line with the statistics agency's "flash" estimate from 29 July.

Arianna Huffington steps down as Huffington Post editor-in-chief - Thursday August 11 Arianna Huffington is stepping down as Editor-in-Chief of Huffington Post. The business woman has said she is leaving the post to concentrate on her new health and wellbeing venture, Thrive Global. Announcing the move on Twitter, Ms Huffington said she is "filled with gratitude" for her colleagues at the media outlet.

Bank of England to face 'real trial' to implement monetary stimulus - Wednesday August 10 It could be a "real trial" for the Bank of England to implement its £60bn government bond-buying programme to stimulate the economy in the wake of the Brexit vote, market analysts have predicted. The Bank sought to buy £1.17bn of long-dated government bonds, or Gilts, on Tuesday but unexpectedly missed this target by £52m, raising doubts about whether Threadneedle Street will be successful in implementing its latest round of money-printing stimulus known was quantitative easing.

UK economy contracted after Brexit vote according to leading economists - Tuesday August 9 The UK economy contracted by 0.2 per cent in the month following the Brexit vote giving Britain an "evens" chance of slipping into recession, according to the latest forecast from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR). NIESR, which uses a respected economic model to produce its monthly activity estimates, says output in July dropped by 0.2 per cent as the economy took a hit in the wake of the shock vote by a majority of the British public on 23 June to leave the European Union.

Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim pushes for three-day work week - Friday August 5 Carlos Slim, the richest man in Mexico, has said he wants to introduce a three-day work week and a later retirement age to counterbalance changes in the way that civilisation is living and working

Bank of England cuts interest rates to 0.25% - Thursday August 4 Interest rates were slashed to a new historic low of 0.25 per cent and the Bank of England has pushed the button on another £170 billion of monetary stimulus to stop the economy sliding back into recession in the wake of the UK's Brexit vote

McDonald's shares down after disappointing US sales - Tuesday July 26 Shares in Maccy D's have fallen nearly 4% on Wall Street after reporting disappointing earnings. The company reported lower than expected sales growth at its established US restaurants, despite the popularity of its All Day Breakfast. The fast-food chain added that it faced "a challenging environment in several key markets."

Verizon confirms Yahoo buyout worth $4.83bn - Monday July 25 Verizon has confirmed that it will buyout Yahoo for $4.83 billion in cash, marking the end of the six-month sale process and the end of an era for a company that once defined the internet. Marissa Mayer, Yahoo CEO, described the deal as "an important step in unlocking shareholder value for Yahoo". The deal marks the end of the six-month sale process and the end of an era for a company that once defined the internet

Brexit shock pushes UK services and manufacturing into contraction says new survey - Friday July 22 The Brexit shock has given the economy "a good kicking" according to a special set of surveys of businesses taken in the wake of the European Union referendum vote, which suggest the UK economy is now contracting at its steepest pace since the last recession in early 2009. The "dramatic deterioration" will significantly increase the odds of a major monetary stimulus from the Bank of England next month to support the economy.

Euro rises after Mario Draghi relaxed statement on Brexit impact - Thursday July 21 The president of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi struck a sanguine tone on the aftermath of the UK's Brexit vote, but moved equity markets by urging a "public backstop" for the eurozone's struggling lenders. The ECB kept its main interest rates on hold and in his press conference Mr Draghi stressed markets had responded in an orderly fashion to the UK's shock plebiscite result on 23 June.