The pound slipped against the dollar and the euro in early trading on Wednesday after a new poll suggested that Britain could be on course for a hung parliament in next week’s election.

Sterling was recently hovering around $1.2812 against the dollar, near a one-month low.

The latest seat-by-seat prediction by YouGov for The Times suggests that the Conservatives are on course to win 310 seats at the election – short of an absolute majority of 326 seats needed to form a Government.

“While all the polls still project that the Conservatives will be ahead on 8 June, the sharp recent reduction in the party’s lead, poor poll reliability in past votes, plus an unusually high level of uncertainty about the key issues and how different groups could vote, make this election tricky to call, says Kallum Pickering, an economist at Berenberg.

“To put it one way, we would not be very surprised if there was surprise.”

The pound already fell around 2 per cent last week as polls showed the Conservatives’ lead over the Labour Party had shrunk from as much as 20 points in April.

The currency remains about 13 per cent lower against the dollar since last June’s Brexit referendum, but had until recently been edging tentatively higher this year.

It rallied sharply after Theresa May’s 18 April announcement of a general election, with investors hopeful that a vote would strengthen the Prime Minister’s hand in Brexit negotiations.

An ICM poll for the Guardian on Tuesday also showed Labour gaining ground but suggested the Tories are still enjoying a healthy advantage.

It placed Ms May on 45 per cent, Labour on 33 per cent, the Lib Dems on 8 per cent and Ukip on 5 per cent.