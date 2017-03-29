All eyes are on sterling as Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to trigger Article 50, formally starting the two-year countdown to Britain’s divorce from the EU.

The pound is down, having endured a bumpy ride in recent weeks, but where will it go from here?

What has happened to the pound since the Brexit vote?

Confirmation that the UK voted to leave the EU sent sterling down to its lowest level since 1985.

On the night of the referendum the value of the UK’s currency plunged by 11 per cent against the US dollar – its biggest intra-day fall in modern history.

And the pound has been on the slide again since the beginning of October in the wake of Theresa May’s pledge to commence the UK’s official EU divorce proceedings by March.

How was sterling doing on the day Theresa May triggered Article 50?

The pound fluctuated between losses and slim gains against a slew of currencies on Wednesday as the Prime Minister triggered Article 50.

Sterling was trading around $1.2410 in late trading in London.

Earlier in the day the pound fell below $1.24. It was also down sharply against the euro, the Swiss franc and the Australian dollar before recovering somewhat.

Are investors expecting another dramatic drop once the process begins?

There doesn’t seem to be any real consensus in markets. The most common prediction is that sterling volatility is far from over but that the actual triggering of Article 50 will not be a shock event.

“There may be many Article 50-related news headlines in the coming weeks but we believe that a lot of the negativity around Brexit-related economic data weakness is already in the price,” strategists at Morgan Stanley wrote in a 2 March note.

A poll of more than 60 banks and research institutions conducted by Reuters that was released earlier this month also predicted that there will be no dramatic sterling moves once Article 50 is triggered, however those questioned also do not expect the currency to recover sustainably from its post-referendum lows.

Most economists predict the pound will trade at $1.23 against the dollar by the end of June, and drop to $1.21 in the subsequent three to six months.

Great, so there is no reason to worry then?

Perhaps it’s a bit too early to sit back and relax. Some economists are much more pessimistic.

Analysts at Danske Bank earlier this month said that they expect the pound to fall to $1.19 by the end of March.

And Deutsche Bank in a note last week said that the pound could fall as a low as $1.06 against the dollar by the end of 2017, or another 15 per cent- which would be a new 31-year low for the currency.

David Lamb, head of delaing at FEXCO Corporate Payments, on Wednesday said: “While there is some relief that the post-referendum limbo is over, the ultimate shape of Brexit is as unknowable as ever.”

“For now the pound and euro remain finely balanced, but sterling’s pre-Article 50 bullishness is likely to be short-lived.

“With Brexit uncertainty set to dominate sterling’s relationship with the Euro for months to come, Wednesday’s events merely mark the end of the beginning.”

What is likely to make the pound drop further or recover?

Declines in the value of the pound since the initial aftermath of the Brexit vote have mainly been sparked by concerns that the UK is heading towards a hard Brexit - in which access to the EU’s single market would be sacrificed in favour of tighter control over immigration.

Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital, said the trend is likely to continue when negotiations begin.

He said: “The old hard v soft Brexit debate is once again central to expectations for the pound. Sterling will rise on any indications of a softer Brexit and fall on any signs it’s going to be hard. If we head towards a cliff-edge then it could collapse.”

“We are likely to see a lot of to-ing and fro-ing between the various Brexit scenarios. Theresa May has set the UK on course for a hard Brexit – no deal is better than a bad deal – but we can expect this to shift in due course once the EU sets out its stall.

Brexit Concerns







26 show all Brexit Concerns

















































1/26 Brexit will put British patients at 'back of the queue' for new drugs Brexit will put British patients at the “back of the queue” for vital new drugs, the Government has been warned – forcing them to wait up to two years longer A medicines regulator has raised the alarm over a likely decision to pull out of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), as well as the EU itself. ealth Secretary Jeremy Hunt dropped the bombshell , when he said he expected the UK would quit the EMA – because it is subject to rulings by the European Court of Justice. Getty Images

2/26 London to lose status as 'gateway to Europe' for banks One of Germany’s top banking regulators has warned that London could lose its status as “gateway to Europe” for the banking sector after Britain quits the European trading bloc. Andreas Dombret, who is an executive board member for the Bundesbank—Germany’s central bank—told a private meeting of German businesses and banks earlier this week in Frankfurt that even if banking rules were “equivalent” between the UK and the rest of the EU, that was still “miles away from [Britain having] access to the single market”, the BBC reports. Jason Hawkes

3/26 Exodus The number of financial sector professionals in Britain and continental Europe looking for jobs in Ireland rocketed in the months after the UK voted to leave the European Union Shutterstock

4/26 Brexit is making FTSE 100 executives richer Pay packages of many FTSE 100 chief executive officers are partly tied to how well share prices are doing rather than the CEO’s performance -- and some stocks are soaring. ritish equities got a boost since the June vote because the likes of Rio Tinto, Smiths Group and WPP generate most sales abroad and earn a fortune when they convert these revenues back into the weakened pound. Sterling’s fall also made UK stocks more affordable for overseas investors. Rex

5/26 Theresa May: UK to leave single market Theresa May has said the UK "cannot possibly" remain within the European single market, as staying in it would mean "not leaving the EU at all". Getty

6/26 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

7/26 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

8/26 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

9/26 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

10/26 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

11/26 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

12/26 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

13/26 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

14/26 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

15/26 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

16/26 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

17/26 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

18/26 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

19/26 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

20/26 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

21/26 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

22/26 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

23/26 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

24/26 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

25/26 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

26/26 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

“It’s going to be a fine line for May to tread as she’s in hock to the hard Brexit camp in the Conservatives. She also doesn’t want to be seen to cave into demands from Scottish nationalists for a softer exit. All this points to sustained risk for sterling – if an acceptable deal isn’t done in time then the UK crashes out of the bloc on WTO terms and all the tariffs that entails.”

The issue for economists will also be how to assess and judge what two difficult years of Brexit negotiations will look like.

See how much you could save on international money transfers with HiFX: sign up and make a transfer