A wave of selling has swept the pound down to a fresh 31-year low against the dollar on Wednesday, as Chancellor Philip Hammond flies to New York to reassure US banks after the UK voted to leave the EU.

The currency has fallen below $1.27 level, down to just $1.2632 in afternoon trading, extending Wednesday's sell off.

This is the weakest level the currency has seen since June 1985 and it is down 2.3 per cent from Monday after Theresa May pledged to trigger Article 50 by March 2017.

The currency is also 0.5 per cent lower against the euro.

Sterling has fallen on worries that the UK will be prepared to leave the EU single market as part of the Brexit process so that it can impose controls on immigration.

For it was written, in the very specialised vomiting camel technical formation.

Sterling chucking up again.

$1.2663 pic.twitter.com/y8VTb16maP — Katie Martin (@katie_martin_fx) October 6, 2016

Paul Sirani, chief market analyst at Xtrade, said: “While May has important negotiations to make, traders will be most focused on how well the Prime Minister drags her cabinet colleagues into a coherent vision and reality of a competitive post-Brexit UK with high-quality free-trade agreements”

So pound is now 1.266 against the dollar. Incredible stuff. — Mark Scott (@markscott82) October 6, 2016

“A judicious position would be to expect Sterling to continue falling until March, at which point initial negotiating positions should begin to emerge and signal to traders on the vision, or lack thereof, propelling an independent UK and its ability to frame its future and sell it to traders.”

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK, said sterling is being hit hard by speculators who are determined to drive it lower, adding further losses are still a "real possibility".

He said: "Bears are out for blood and they want to squeeze every single drop out of this trade. Although this is the most crowded trade on the street today, but it is not preventing them to keep piling up their bets.

"My biggest worry is that short squeeze can happen soon as we are approaching towards an important level of support which is at $1.25. However, if the selling pressure remains this aggressive, we could easily break this support and we could be looking at the level of $1.22."

1/10 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

2/10 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

3/10 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

4/10 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

5/10 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

6/10 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

7/10 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

8/10 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

9/10 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

10/10 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

Chancellor Philip Hammond, will be making his first appearance in the US since taking the top job at the Treasury on Thursday.

He will seek to assuage fears that the UK’s position at the centre of a multi-trillion pound industry is under threat after the decision to leave the European Union.