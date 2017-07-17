Poundland has been forced to delay the launch of what appears to be a copycat chocolate bar, provoking the ire of Toblerone.

The budget retailer originally announced plans to launch Twin Peaks, its own distinctive double-peaked chocolate bar, at the beginning of July. Switzerland’s Toblerone took exception and has since sent a legal letter to the discount superstore. The dispute puts the introduction of Twin Peaks on hold.

Poundland’s take on the triangular classic reportedly weighs 30g more than the Toblerone original, pitting it as a potential rival and possibly threatening the Swiss chocolatier's foothold in discount stores.

Whilst packaging for the new bar closely resembles that of its more luxurious counterpart, Twin Peaks reportedly takes its inspiration from The Wrekin hill in Shropshire while the shape of Toblerone is widely believed to be based on the Matterhorn mountain. Manufacturing also differs: Poundland’s version is made in Birmingham. Toblerone, though owned by US confectionery Mondelez, is made in Switzerland.

The row comes on the back of Toblerone's decision last year to increase the gap between its triangles and reduce the weight of the chocolate bars in response to rising commodity prices.

Mondelez exports Toblerone to about 120 countries around the world, with its main sales channel being duty-free outlets, but a surge particularly in sugar prices has ramped costs up for the manufacturers.

1/8 Weetabix Chief executive of Weetabix Giles Turrell has warned that the price of one of the nation’s favourite breakfast are likely to go up this year by low-single digits in percentage terms. Reuters

2/8 Nescafé The cost of a 100g jar of Nescafé Original at Sainsbury’s has gone up 40p from £2.75 to £3.15 – a 14 per cent rise—since the Brexit vote. PA

3/8 Freddo When contacted by The Independent this month, a Mondelez spokesperson declined to discuss specific brands but confirmed that there would be "selective" price increases across its range despite the American multi-national confectionery giant reporting profits of $548m (£450m) in its last three-month financial period. Mondelez, which bought Cadbury in 2010, said rising commodity costs combined with the slump in the value of the pound had made its products more expensive to make. Cadbury

4/8 Mr Kipling cakes Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Bisto gravy, said that it was considering price rises on a case-by-case basis Reuters

5/8 Walkers Crisps Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said "the weakened value of the pound" is affecting the import cost of some of its materials. A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p. Getty

6/8 Marmite Tesco removed Marmite and other Unilever household brand from its website last October, after the manufacturer tried to raise its prices by about 10 per cent owing to sterling’s slump. Tesco and Unilever resolved their argument, but the price of Marmite has increased in UK supermarkets with the grocer reporting a 250g jar of Marmite will now cost Morrisons’ customers £2.64 - an increase of 12.5 per cent. Rex

7/8 Toblerone Toblerone came under fire in November after it increased the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars. Mondelez International, the company which makes the product, said the change was made due to price rises in recent months. Pixabay

8/8 Maltesers Maltesers, billed as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate”, have also shrunk in size. Mars, which owns the brand, has reduced its pouch weight by 15 per cent. Mars said rising costs mean it had to make the unenviable decision between increasing its prices or reducing the weight of its Malteser packs. iStockphoto

Poundland has yet to provide a new launch date. A spokesperson for Poundland said, “Twin Peaks is still in development”.

The companies trading director Barry Williams told The Telegraph that “Poundland shoppers are savvy” and that the changes to the Toblerone bar last year “didn’t go unnoticed”.

He said that Poundland is responding to a need to create a “new £1 alternative” and that it’s important to have chocolate bar with “a British taste, and with all the spaces in the right places”.