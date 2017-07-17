Low-cost fashion chain Primark is urgently recalling thousands of pairs of men’s flip flops, concerned that they contain a chemical that could cause cancer.

The chain, which is owned by Associated British Foods, is reportedly recalling three versions of the shoes in the Cedar Wood State range which were on sale until 2 June.

Several media outlets reported that the black, blue and khaki-coloured versions of the flip flops are affected by the recall, on the basis that they might contain dangerous levels of a chemical called chrysene, which can cause cancer.

A spokesperson for Primark said that the company had suspended any outstanding orders from the factory and that an investigation had been launched. Anyone who has bought the flip flops is being offered a full refund.

“We take the safety of our customers, and the quality of our products, very seriously, which is why we have chosen to recall [the flip flops],” the spokesperson said.

In March, Primark recalled a pair of children’s leggings with cats on over fears that a bow attached to them could present a choking hazard.

A month earlier the retailer was forced to remove T-shirts from its range that were inspired by The Walking Dead series after receiving complaints they were “racist and offensive”.