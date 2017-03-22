Primark has recalled a pair of “novelty” cat leggings for children over fears they could present a safety hazard.

The potentially dangerous grey leggings with cat faces on the legs were on sale in UK stores from 8 November 2016 until 22 February 2017.

The company explained that a bow attached to the leggings could become a potential choking hazard if it detaches itself from the clothing item.

In a statement on its website Primark said: “Through our on-going due-diligence programme it has come to our attention that the Novelty Cat Legging […] does not meet the Primark usual high standards for safety.”

“We have found a potential issue with the security of the bow attachment within the product that may become detached and present a potential choking hazard.”

“With the safety of our customers at the forefront of our minds we are inviting you to return this item for a full refund.”

The company added that customers could return the product to any Primark store where they will be offered a full refund. A proof of purchase is not necessary.

The latest recall comes just a month after Primark was forced to remove T-shirts inspired by The Walking Dead series from sales after receiving complaints they were “racist and offensive”.

The items featured the children counting rhyme “eeny meeny miny moe”, which has racist origins. The rhyme featured in a scene of The Walking Dead, during which one character is deciding which person in a group they are going to kill.

At the time of the controversy Primark said: "The T-shirt in question is licensed merchandise for the US television series, The Walking Dead, and the quote and image are taken directly from the show."

"Any offence caused by its design was wholly unintentional and Primark sincerely apologises for this.”