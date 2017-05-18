Pringles tubes and Lucozade Sport bottles are two of the worst offenders when it comes to recycling, according to an environmental expert.

The chief executive of the Recycling Association trade body said that , alongside items like cleaning spray bottles and whisky packaging – the two are the hardest to reuse.

Speaking to the BBC, Simon Ellin said the iconic Pringles snack packaging which includes a metal base, plastic cap and foil-lined cardboard sleeve was a “nightmare” when considering the environment.

He called Pringles a “the number one recycling villain” and said it was “impossible” to separate the different parts of the packaging.

"Lucozade Sport and drinks with similar packaging are number two. This bottle is so confusing to computer scanners that it has to be picked by hand off the recycling conveyor. Then it often just gets chucked away," he said.

Mr Ellin cited cleaning spray bottles, supermarkets’ black plastic food trays and whisky packaging as other recycling offenders.

A Pringles spokesman said: "We take our responsibilities to the planet we all share seriously and are continuously working to improve our environmental performance.

The spokesman added that the packaging acts as a barrier “to protect the chips from environmental contamination and to keep them fresh”.

"The freshness of our chips means a longer shelf life, which minimises food waste."

Mr Ellin’s comments come as Prince Charles prepares to join yachtswoman Dame Ellen MacArthur in launching a multimillion competition designed to encourage companies and individuals to make plastic packaging more recyclable, thereby keeping it out of the world's oceans.

Predictions by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation that our ocean could contain more plastic than fish by 2050, have forced brands to rethink their packaging.

1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

Unilever, the consumer goods giant behind brands such as Dove, Ben & Jerry’s and Marmite, last week announced it had developed new technology to recycle the billions of single-use sachet it produces each year.

Earlier this month, supermarket Co-op said it will reduce its landfill waste by introducing a new recyclable packaging for its pizzas.

In February, multinational corporation Johnson & Johnson announced it will stop selling plastic cotton buds – one of the most common item of litter found on Britain’s beaches – in half the countries of the world after a campaign to cut marine pollution.