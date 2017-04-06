Australia's national carrier Qantas is hoping to offer non-stop flights from London to Sydney within the next five years, thanks to new aviation technology from Boeing and Airbus.

Qantas said that the super long-haul flights could be made possible thanks to Airbus’ new A350-900ULR and Boeing’s 777-8.

These aircraft, we think, are potentially real goers on these routes," Alan Joyce, the chief executive of Qantas, told Reuters.

"You know from what they have done on other aircraft that Sydney-London and Melbourne-London has real possibility," he added.

The company has yet to launch a formal tender process to place an order on the brand new planes, but Mr Joyce said the first flights could being around 2022.

He has called the journey, dubbed the “Kangaroo route”, “the most competitive on the globe” and said it would reduce the Sydney-London flight time by three hours.

It would also allow Qantas to charge a premium of about 20 per cent as its product would set it apart from rival airlines operating on the route attracting business and holiday travellers wanting to complete the trip as fast as possible.

"It's something that can be presented as a unique selling point for Qantas," Mr Joyce said.

Qantas will next year introduce direct flights from Perth to London, marking the first time Australians will be able to fly direct to Europe.

Announcing the new service in December last year, Mr Joyce said the 17-hour flights would be the third-longest passenger flights in the world.

However, it is still a much better option compared to the four days and seven stops it took when Qantas created the Kangaroo Route to London in 1947.