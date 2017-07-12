RBS has agreed to pay a $5.5bn fine (£4,2bn) to US authorities over its sales of sub-prime mortgage bonds in the lead-up to the financial crisis.

The 71 per cent taxpayer-owned bank will pay the penalty from the Federal Housing Finance Agency as part of long-running disputes with authorities in the US over the sale of bonds backed by toxic mortgages.

RBS sold the bonds to US government-backed loan firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac prior to the 2008 financial meltdown which brought the global economy to the brink of collapse.

RBS still faces another separate deal with the US Department of Justice which could be even more costly.

RBS chief executive, Ross McEwan, said: "Today's announcement is an important step forward in resolving one of the most significant legacy matters facing RBS and is further evidence of the determination of the bank's leadership to put our remaining issues behind us.

"This settlement is a stark reminder of what happened to this bank before the financial crisis, and the heavy price paid for its pursuit of global ambitions."

RBS said it had largely made previous provisions for the FHFA penalty but it would take a further charge in its second quarter of £151m to cover the cost.