Sainsbury’s has announced that it is recalling some of its deli sandwich filler products warning that they might contain Listeria.

Late on Monday evening, the supermarket said that it was calling on customers to return products including some of its Cheese & Onion, Chicken & Sweetcorn, Chicken Tikka, Coronation Chicken, Egg & Bacon, Egg Mayo, Seafood Cocktail and Tuna & Sweetcorn Deli Fillers. Products with use by dates up to and including 4 July 2017 are affected.

​Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause symptoms similar to those caused by the flu, including high temperature, muscle aches or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

In rare cases the infection can be more severe and cause serious complications, such as meningitis. It can present particular dangers to pregnant women, including miscarriage, stillbirth or health problems for unborn children.

The Food Standards Agency said that some people are more vulnerable to Listeria infections, including those over the age of 65, pregnant women and their unborn babies, infants that are younger than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

Earlier this month, Mars recalled some of its most popular chocolate products because of a risk of Salmonella.

That precautionary recall affects Galaxy milk chocolate bars, as well as some of its Minstrels products and Maltesers Teasers with a ‘best-before’ date of either 6 May 2018 or 13 May 2018. Mars said that only “a small number of these products” had been distributed in the UK and Ireland.