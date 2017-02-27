  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Business News

Women 'partly to blame for lack of female board members', says incoming oil CEO Sara Edmonson

Saffron Energy went public on the London stock exchange last week

Click to follow
The Independent Online
sara-Edmonson-saffron-oiljpg
ra Edmonson, who will return as chief executive of oil firm Saffron Energy in June saffron

The woman who will soon become the first female boss of a listed UK-based oil firm, said women are partly to blame for the lack of females on company boards.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Sara Edmonson, who will return as chief executive of oil firm Saffron Energy after her maternity leave in June, said women “are penalising themselves” by not applying for higher roles over concerns they will have difficulties balancing between their work and personal life.

Saffron Energy went public on the London stock exchange last week.

  • Read more

Why the gender pay gap isn't just a 'women's issue'

“One of the reasons women aren’t really moving up, especially in board positions, is that they’re the ones pulling themselves out because of maternity leave or concerns about how they’ll manage their life when they return to work,” Ms Edmonson told the Standard. “I think a lot of women are penalising themselves,” she added.

In separate comments to the Independent she said that “having a baby doesn't need to change your life completely or your ambitious as an individual”.

“It is all about the ability to knowing what you want in life and plan things,” she added.

Earlier this month, research by headhunter Egon Zehnder revealed that the rate at which women are being promoted to the boards of the UK’s largest companies has slowed for the first time.

Forbes top 20 most powerful women in the world

Forbes top 20 most powerful women in the world

  • 1/20 Angela Merkel

    German Chancellor

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/20 Hillary Clinton

    U.S. Democratic presidential candidate

    Reuters

  • 3/20 Janet Yellen

    Federal Reserve Chair

    Getty Images

  • 4/20 Melinda Gates

    Co-founder of The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/20 Mary Barra

    General Motors Co. Chairman and CEO

    Getty Images

  • 6/20 Christine Lagarde

    Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund

    Getty Images

  • 7/20 Sheryl Sandbert

    COO of Facebook

    Getty Images

  • 8/20 Susan Wojcicki

    CEO of YouTube

    Getty Images for GLAAD

  • 9/20 Meg Whitman

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO

    Getty Images

  • 10/20 Ana Patricia Botin

    Santander Bank's president

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/20 Ginni Rometty

    IBM Chairman, President and CEO

    Getty Images

  • 12/20 Park Geun-Hye

    President of South Korea

    Getty Images

  • 13/20 Michelle Obama

    U.S. first lady

    Getty Images

  • 14/20 Indra Nooyi

    Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo

    Getty Images

  • 15/20 Angela Ahrendts

    Apple senior vice president

    Getty Images

  • 16/20 Abigail Johnson

    President and CEO of Fidelity Investments and chairman of Fidelity International

  • 17/20 Tsai Ing-wen

    Taiwan President

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 18/20 Michelle Bachelet

    Chile President

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 19/20 Federica Mogherini

    High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 20/20 Safra Catz

    Oracle president

    Getty Images

Women made up 29 per cent of hires to UK boards last year, down from 32.1 per cent in 2014 and 31.6 per cent in 2012, according to the research.

A separate report published by the Women and Equalities Committee argued last week that the Government will fail to achieve its goal of eliminating the gender pay gap within a generation if it continues to ignore evidence presented to it, and overlooks the deeply entrenched structural causes of inequality.

Comments