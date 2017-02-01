Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has praised US President’s Donald Trump’s energy policies, saying that he is pleased the US government is planning to pursue a more fossil-fuel oriented strategy.

In an interview with the BBC, Khalid Al-Falih, said: “President Trump has policies which are good for the oil industries and I think we have to acknowledge it.”

He added that the President had “steered away from […] unrealistic policies”.

Asked whether he had concerns about Mr Trump’ promise to put “America first” and pursue energy independence, Mr Falih said: "We have no problem with the growth of American indigenous oil supply. I have said it repeatedly, as long as they grow in line with global energy demand, we welcome them.”

Mr Falih added that the Saudis, the world’s biggest oil exporters, are not “foes” of the US administration and that there are “huge areas of alignment” between the two nations.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the US imported about 3 million barrels a day from OPEC members last year, with Saudi Arabia accounting for about a third of that.

Mr Trump’s “America First Energy Plan” posted on the White House website after his inauguration on 20 January suggested getting rid of “burdensome regulations on our energy industry”. Those include the “harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the US rule”.

The document indicated Mr Trump’ environmental policies will join up with his economic ones, by encouraging more spending in the US economy and allowing the US to achieve energy independence from the OPEC.

However, Mr Trump also said in his energy plan that assured he will continue to work with countries in the Gulf “to develop a positive energy relationship as part of our anti-terrorism strategy.”

The Climate Action Plan was landmark legislation introduced by Barack Obama in June 2013. It served as a “national plan for tackling climate change”, according to the government.