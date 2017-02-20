Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange has appointed a woman to the position of chairperson for the first time in the kingdom’s history, sparking hopes that the country is progressing—albeit slowly—towards gender equality.
Sarah Al Suhaimi, who became the first female chief executive of a Saudi investment bank when she took the role at NBC Capital in 2014, accepted the offer to chair Saudi Arabia's Tadawul, the largest bourse in the Middle East, replacing Khalid Al Rabiah, the organisation said in a statement last week.
The announcement was followed by Monday's appointment of Rania Mahmoud Nashar to the position of chief executive of Samba Financial Group, one of the country’s largest national banks.
Ms Nashar has nearly two decades of experience in the financial sector and previously held several jobs at within Samba, according to Bloomberg.
The appointment of women at top financial jobs is an important step for the Saudi Arabia, where about a third of the female population is unemployed and women are still not allowed to drive. Women are also subject to a male guardianship system which in many cases restricts their opportunities to work.
"Social change is intrinsic to the National Transformation Plan," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC told Bloomberg, referring to the kingdom’s list of policies unveiled last year that are designed to wean the economy off its dependence on oil.
"You’re seeing more and more signs of social change occurring over the last year."
Ms Suhaimi will chair the Arab world's largest stock exchange at a critical time.
According to Reuters, it is preparing to offer its own shares to the public and is trying to win emerging market status from international equity index compilers.
Forbes top 20 most powerful women in the world
Forbes top 20 most powerful women in the world
-
1/20 Angela Merkel
German Chancellor
AFP/Getty Images
-
2/20 Hillary Clinton
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate
Reuters
-
3/20 Janet Yellen
Federal Reserve Chair
Getty Images
-
4/20 Melinda Gates
Co-founder of The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
AFP/Getty Images
-
5/20 Mary Barra
General Motors Co. Chairman and CEO
Getty Images
-
6/20 Christine Lagarde
Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund
Getty Images
-
7/20 Sheryl Sandbert
COO of Facebook
Getty Images
-
8/20 Susan Wojcicki
CEO of YouTube
Getty Images for GLAAD
-
9/20 Meg Whitman
Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO
Getty Images
-
10/20 Ana Patricia Botin
Santander Bank's president
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/20 Ginni Rometty
IBM Chairman, President and CEO
Getty Images
-
12/20 Park Geun-Hye
President of South Korea
Getty Images
-
13/20 Michelle Obama
U.S. first lady
Getty Images
-
14/20 Indra Nooyi
Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo
Getty Images
-
15/20 Angela Ahrendts
Apple senior vice president
Getty Images
-
16/20 Abigail Johnson
President and CEO of Fidelity Investments and chairman of Fidelity International
-
17/20 Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwan President
AFP/Getty Images
-
18/20 Michelle Bachelet
Chile President
AFP/Getty Images
-
19/20 Federica Mogherini
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
AFP/Getty Images
-
20/20 Safra Catz
Oracle president
Getty Images
It is also expected next year to list the shares of national oil giant Saudi Aramco in what could be the world's biggest initial public offer.
- More about:
- Saudi Arabia
- gender equality
- Stock Exchange