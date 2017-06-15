As rates of fraud continue to soar, consumer group Which? has created a map revealing the capitals of each type of scam, from fake online dating profiles to non-existent lotteries.

The map highlights striking differences in the likelihood of falling victim to different types of fraud across the country.

Which?’s analysis reveals that instances of reported fraud jumped more than 10 per cent to 264,204 in 2016.

Under freedom of information laws the consumer group obtained thousands of fraud reports made by victims to the main reporting body for UK fraud, Action Fraud, during 2014-16.

These were then mapped to build up a comprehensive picture of fraud across the UK and highlight which scams people should be most vigilant of in each area.

The UK's fraud hotspots revealed

Norfolk is revealed as the hotspot for reported dating fraud, with 8,311 victims being duped into sending money to a scam artist posing as a potential partner.

The rate of dating fraud in the county is almost 50 per cent higher than the UK average - 1.6 per 10,000 people compared with 1.1 nationwide. People in Norfolk were more than twice as likely to fall victim to lottery scams, where someone pays to enter a non-existent lottery.

Online shopping and auction scams were most prevalent in Northamptonshire, with 21.6 victims per 10,000, compared with 16.9 nationally.

People in Dyfed-Powys in mid-Wales were most likely to report losing money to computer repair fraud - where cold callers offering to fix a non-existent computer glitch.

Which?'s researchers found this scam was more commonly reported in areas with an older population.

Dyfed-Powys was also the hotspot for fake services fraud where people are conned into paying an upfront fee for services that never materialise, such as falsely offering to make a PPI claim for you.

Top ten types of scam in each area

Perhaps the most shocking figures revealed in the data are in London, which sees far higher than average rates of many types of fraud.

The capital is a hotspot for social media or email hacking, door-to-door sales scams and ticket fraud.

London has also seen regular payment fraud soar 134 per cent over the two years to 2016. The scam sees people duped into changing a direct debit, standing order or bank transfer, by a fraudster pretending to be an organisation the victim regularly pays money to, such as an energy or phone company.

Gareth Shaw, Which? money expert, said: “These criminals are constantly finding new ways to rip us off and those tackling fraud should be upping their game. The Government needs to set out an ambitious agenda to tackle fraud, while law enforcement agencies need to be working harder to identify and protect the people most at risk from fraud.”

Which? said it is urging the Government set out an ambitious agenda to tackle fraud and scams. This should include ensuring companies have more stringent safeguards around people's personal data and do more to ensure people get appropriate redress when they become a victim, the consumer group said.