Growth in the UK's services firms fell for the first time since last September in January in a sign that the UK's dominant economic sector may be moderating.

The latest Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index survey gave a reading of 54.5 last month.

That's down from 56.2 previously and lower than the 55.8 the City had expected.

Any reading above 50 signals growth.

Services, which account for around 80 per cent of UK output, have driven the economy since 2013 and have been almost entirely responsible for the maintenance of growth since last June's Brexit referendum, which has defied widespread predictions of a slowdown and possible recession.

Growth moderation

The Bank of England upgraded its growth forecast for 2017 yesterday to 2 per cent, up from 1.4 per cent previously.

It said that it expected households to moderate their consumption more slowly in the face of rising inflation than previously expected and for the household savings ratio to fall to its lowest level since at least the early 1960s.

But the Bank's 2017 forecast is now higher than most private sector economists.

"Can the UK economy keep pace as inflation erodes the spending power of the consumer? We don’t share the Bank of England’s optimism that households will continue to whittle away their savings to support spending," said Dean Turner, UK economist at UBS Wealth Management.

More follows