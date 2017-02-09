Shares in little known start-up Snap Interactive have almost doubled in value in recent days after investors eager to cash in on the initial public offering of Snap Inc, the maker of the photo-app Snapchat, mistook it for the popular app.

Snap, last week, said it had filed for a $3bn initial public offering that could be the largest stock market floatation of a US tech company in years.

In what seems to be a case of mistaken identity, overeager investors rushed to invest sending shares of Snap Interactive up by 164 per cent in the four days following the filing.

Bloomberg reported the price change on Wednesday.

The lesser known Snap Interactive is a video chat and online dating service provider valued at around $69m, according to Bloomberg.

Snapchat, founded in 2011 and based in San Francisco, is real time video communication app which allows users to communicate with close friends by sending conversational pictures that disappear minutes after being send.

The number of Snapchat's daily active users grew to an average of 158 million at the end of December, up 48 per cent year-on-year. However, its net loss widened to $514.6m in 2016 from $372.9m the year before, according to Reuters.

This isn’t the first time investors have mistaken a little known company for a much, much bigger one.

In 2013, stocks in Tweeter Home Entertainment Group, soared more than 600 per cent as excitement ran high about a share sale at Twitter.

Gadgets and tech news in pictures







10 show all Gadgets and tech news in pictures

















1/10 New HTC Desire 626 handset launch HTC has launched its latest Desire 626 handset with the Sense 7 software which automatically detects whether you’re at work, at home or on-the-go and alters its theme to suit your location. This advanced technology intelligently analyses your favourite photos to modify the look and feel of your apps, allowing you to modify the colour scheme and backgrounds – the ultimate in personalisation HTC/Mikael Buck

2/10 Nasa confirms Mars water discovery Nasa has announced that it has found evidence of flowing water on Mars. Scientists have long speculated that Recurring Slope Lineae — or dark patches — on Mars were made up of briny water but the new findings prove that those patches are caused by liquid water, which it has established by finding hydrated salts.

3/10 Customers wait in line at the Apple Store in Paris to get their hands on the iPhone 6s Several hundred camped outside the London store in Covent Garden. The 6s will have new features like a vastly improved camera and a pressure-sensitive “3D Touch” display

4/10 Bloodhound SSC: The most powerful ever made is shown off to the public The car is displayed at Downing Street, when the team visited David Cameron to demonstrate the project. Andrew Griffin

5/10 Lunar eclipse threatens Nasa technology Artist's rendering of Nasa's LRO spacecraft, which will have to withstand a rapid drop in temperature during an upcoming lunar eclipse that could lead to it shutting down. NASA

6/10 Mobile phone bills could rocket up after Ofcom announced that the fees it charges to phone operators will be trebled The regulator will now charge far more to phone companies for using the mobile spectrum — and though it says that fee will not be passed on to customers, experts have said that prices are likely to go up. 2007 Getty Images

7/10 New iPhone 6s rose gold Apple has released a bright pink new iPhone 6s — likely the only way that you’ll be able to tell that someone has the new handset. The company released the new phone with much fanfare, but almost all of the changes — a new camera and pressure-sensitive display — were on the inside. The only new noticeable addition to the phone’s look is the very pink rose gold colour, and a tiny “S” on the back. The new handsets will be released on September 25

8/10 iPad Pro Apple has launched a huge new iPad, which it hopes can bring the tablet to offices and designers. But it unveiled it with an Apple-designed stylus — an idea that was famously mocked by late Apple founder Steve Jobs

9/10 Apple TV Apple has introduced the new Apple TV

10/10 Apple Pencil Apple has introduced the new Apple Pencil

Similarly, stocks in Oculus VisionTech Inc. rallied as much as 155 per cent after Facebook announced plans to buy Oculus VR.