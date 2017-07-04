Research conducted by one of the UK’s biggest job search sites indicates that if you’re after a pay rise, you might want to think about moving to Sheffield.

Figures published by CV-Library, which attracts around 4.3 million unique job seekers monthly, shows that salaries offered in the South Yorkshire city rose 11.3 per cent between June this year and the same month last year.

Cardiff ranked second, with a 10.9 per cent rise, followed by Edinburgh at 7.4 per cent and Glasgow at 4.6 per cent.

“While the recent election may have left many professionals feeling uncertain about the future, it’s clear that businesses are still striving to offer competitive pay packages to job hunters and it’s positive to see that salaries are continuing to rise across the UK,” the founder of the job site said.

Nationally, however, a squeeze in real wages is starting to bite largely because of a huge slump in the value of the pound fuelling inflation in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

Average wages grew by just 2.1 per cent in the three months to April according to official data, which is well below the 2.7 per cent rate of inflation in that month.

That means after adjusting for inflation wages fell by 0.6 per cent – the biggest real wages decline since August 2014.