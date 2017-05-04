Shell has posted a more than 300 per cent rise in profits for the first quarter of the year, beating analysts' forecasts, helped by a sharp recovery in oil prices.

Europe’s largest oil company said that based on a current cost of supplies, earnings attributable to shareholders hit $3.38bn (£2.62bn) in the three months to the end of March, compared to $814m in the same period last year.

Net income, also based on CCS and not taking into account exceptional items, increased by 136 per cent to $3.86bn. A poll of analysts provided by the company had forecast net income of $3.05bn.

Shell saw a particularly strong performance in its downstream operations, and chief executive Ben van Beurden said that the company had now completed $20bn of divestments, strengthening its balance sheet.

Its acquisition of BG Group early last year also bolstered results.

The world’s most valuable brands







10 show all The world’s most valuable brands

















1/10 1st - Google Google replaced Apple as the world’s most valuable brand, with a brand value of $109.5bn, according to Brand Finance

2/10 2nd - Apple Apple’s brand value declined from $145.9bn to $107.1bn in 2016

3/10 3rd - Amazon Amazon's brand value rose from $69.6bn to $106.4bn in 2016 Amazon

4/10 4th - At&t Of the 40 telecoms brands in the ranking, AT&T in 2016 overtook Verizon as the most valuable brand rising to $87bn from $59.9bn the year before

5/10 5th - Microsoft Microsoft's brand value rose marginally from $67.3bn to $76.3bn in 2016

6/10 6th - Samsung Amazon's brand value rose from $58.6bn to $66.2bn

7/10 7th - Verizon Verizon's brand value inched up from $63.1bn to $65.9bn

8/10 8th - Walmart Walmart's brand value rose from $53.6bn to $62.5bn

9/10 9th - Facebook Facebook's brand value increased sharply from $34bn to just shy of $62bn

10/10 10th - ICBC ICBC saw its brand value rise to $47.8bn from $36.3bn. It was the most valuabe financial brand in the world in 2016 replacing Wells Fargo

Like rival BP, which earlier this week beat analysts' earnings forecasts for the first quarter of 2017, the price of oil has been a drag on Shell’s earnings in recent years.

In 2014, a global oil glut sent Brent crude tumbling from above $100 a barrel to around $50. It slipped further throughout 2015, hitting less than $40 a barrel in early 2016 – a 13-year low – but was around 35 per cent higher during the first quarter of this year than during the same period of 2016.