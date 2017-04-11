A London-loving Sheikh plans to bring a slice of London to the Middle East by building a £127m mini replica of Shepherd’s Bush in Oman, complete with Westfield mall and English style landscaping.

The Al Araimi Boulevard, dubbed the Westfield of Oman, is being built just a few kilometres from the centre of the capital Muscat and is due for completion in September next year.

Sheikh Fahad Abdullah Al Araimi is the chief executive officer of Al Raid Group, the Omani development company behind the project. He and his family have a residence in Knightsbridge and spend most of their leisure time in West London.

Sheikh builds £127m Shepherd's Bush replica in Middle East







6 show all Sheikh builds £127m Shepherd's Bush replica in Middle East









1/6 Al Araimi Boulevard Al Raid Group, Oman’s premium international real estate developer is bringing Westfield style shopping to the Middle East with the launch of the £127 million Al Araimi Boulevard. The new luxurious shopping mall will create a world-class integrated retail, leisure, and lifestyle destination for Oman. Al Raid Group

2/6 Al Araimi Boulevard Dubbed, the Westfield of Oman, and located in the coastal suburb of Al Khoud, just a few kilometres from the centre of capital city Muscat, the development will be set over two floors, and will spread across 147,200 sqm is build up area. Al Raid Group

3/6 Al Araimi Boulevard Set in landscaped grounds with direct access from Sultan Qaboos Road, the Equestrian intersection and Al Salam road, the mall offers a number of entrances via the newly developed road network but the most spectacular is the main entrance, which visitors to the mall can approach via a ramped road bordered on one side by water features and landscaping. The canopied entrance has a 50 ft high wall of glass providing views into the mall, with doors at the base. The entrance leads into a network of multi-storey pedestrian boulevards that run the entire depth of the mall, rising in height over two levels from the ground to the glass skylight, complete with modern style feature lighting. On the upper retail level galleried pedestrian pathways overlook the grand boulevard below. Al Raid Group

4/6 Al Araimi Boulevard Developer Al Raid Group has been inspired by the iconic London shopping malls created by Australian retail giant Westfield, and has sought to create a dynamic fusion of a retail and leisure destination tailored to the local needs of the Oman retail market Al Raid Group

5/6 Al Araimi Boulevard The boulevards are lined with glass fronted stores providing over 210 retail units ranging from 70-160 sqm in size. Visitors can choose from a combination of the best high street and boutique brands on offer under one roof, with the development also set to feature a number of anchor stores which are located strategically through out the mall. The mall boulevards are enhanced by intricate water features and exotic planting. Al Raid Group

6/6 Al Araimi Boulevard Located on the South-Eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, Oman is renowned for its striking natural beauty, which encompasses stunning mountains, sand swept deserts, and picturesque coastlines. Recent years have seen increasing numbers of tourists choosing to visit the country, and Oman’s tourism strategy is now aiming to attract more than five million tourists a year to the country, in addition to existing domestic and same day travellers by 2040. Al Raid Group

The new development will be set over two floors spread across 147,200 square metres. The mall will house the biggest food court and the largest glass atrium in Oman and will provide 70,500 square metres of leasable area, according to the developers.

In a press release, the Sheikh described the site as a “world-class shopping and entertainment destination” designed to “revolutionise” the shopping and leisure experience.

“We strongly believe that spending quality time with family and friends is one of life’s great pleasures, and with this philosophy in mind we have created Al Araimi Boulevard as an exceptional lifestyle destination created to bring people together in enjoyment,” he said.

Earlier this year Consero, a British property developer best known for designing and building mansions in Surrey announced that it had entered into a joint venture with Al Raid Group.

The companies together plan to develop up to £300m of luxury residential property in the style of Kensington’s Phillimores estate, across Oman and the wider Middle East over the next five years.

In a a joint press release at the time, the two companies said that the Oman property market is estimated to be worth $3.6bn (£2.9bn) per year.