Snapchat owner debuts on Wall Street valuing company above expectations at £19bn

Snap is the first US social-media company to go public since Twitter did so more than three years ago and it is the largest IPO since Alibaba's in 2014 

The deal was reportedly 10 times subscribed, meaning that shares could have been priced at as much as $19

The owner of Snapchat priced its initial public offering above expectations on Wednesday, raising $3.4bn (£2.8bn) on Wall Street thanks to strong demand from investors for one of the highest-profile stock market debuts in years.

The pricing level puts a price tag of $17 on each share and means that the whole company has a market value of around $24bn, or £19bn.

That’s well ahead of its social media rival Twitter and above the slated $19.5bn to $22.3bn range that the company had been targeting.

According to Reuters, investors had piled into the order book hoping to snap up stocks in the company.

But, citing a source, Reuters reported that the company had wanted to attract longer-term investors, like mutual funds, rather than hedge funds who might sell the shares quickly for a fast profit.

Snap is the first US social-media company to go public since Twitter did so more than three years ago and the largest IPO since Alibaba in 2014 but while the company has enjoyed strong revenue growth in recent years – revenue climbed sixfold last year to $404.5m – it was forced to contend with some criticism in the lead up to the pricing over the pace of user growth.

The number of people using the app slowed in the second half of 2016, according to Bloomberg.

The world’s most valuable brands

The world’s most valuable brands

  • 1/10 1st - Google

    Google replaced Apple as the world’s most valuable brand, with a brand value of $109.5bn, according to Brand Finance

  • 2/10 2nd - Apple

    Apple’s brand value declined from $145.9bn to $107.1bn in 2016

  • 3/10 3rd - Amazon

    Amazon's brand value rose from $69.6bn to $106.4bn in 2016

  • 4/10 4th - At&t

    Of the 40 telecoms brands in the ranking, AT&T in 2016 overtook Verizon as the most valuable brand rising to $87bn from $59.9bn the year before

  • 5/10 5th - Microsoft

    Microsoft's brand value rose marginally from $67.3bn to $76.3bn in 2016

  • 6/10 6th - Samsung

    Amazon's brand value rose from $58.6bn to $66.2bn

  • 7/10 7th - Verizon

    Verizon's brand value inched up from $63.1bn to $65.9bn

  • 8/10 8th - Walmart

    Walmart's brand value rose from $53.6bn to $62.5bn

  • 9/10 9th - Facebook

    Facebook's brand value increased sharply from $34bn to just shy of $62bn

  • 10/10 10th - ICBC

    ICBC saw its brand value rise to $47.8bn from $36.3bn. It was the most valuabe financial brand in the world in 2016 replacing Wells Fargo

The company also upset some potential investors in the lead up to the IPO when it announced that not all shares would carry voting rights, ensuring that two of the company's founders — Evan Spiegel and Robert Murphy – retain control. 

