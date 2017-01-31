Getting your coffee at Starbucks might be becoming a political statement.

Starbucks' chief executive Howard Schultz, on Sunday, said that the coffee giant will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years in response to President Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily bar refugees access to the US and to ban entry for anyone from seven majority Muslim countries.

While many customers were immediately supportive of the company’s actions, Mr Trump’s backers took to social media to criticise Mr Schultz and threatened to boycott the brand.

The hashtag #BoycottStarbucks was still trending on Twitter on Tuesday morning, with people praising and condemning the company’s move.

Twitter user Scott Presler said: “While President Trump is working to get Americans jobs, Starbucks CEO wants to hire 10,000 refugees.What about us?#BoycottStarbucks”.

While President Trump is working to get Americans jobs, Starbucks CEO wants to hire 10,000 refugees.



What about us?#BoycottStarbucks — Scott Presler VA (@ScottPresler) January 30, 2017

100 million people are out of the work force and Starbucks wants to hire 10,000 refugees. #BoycottStarBucks #AmericaFirst — Deplorable Vet 🇺🇸 (@KGBVeteran) January 30, 2017

Customers opposing Mr Trump’s new immigration ban praised the company’s decision, also using the hashtag.

“There is a #boycottStarbucks going around because they’re pledging to hire refugees, you know what that means? Time to get some Starbucks,” Shafeeq Younus tweeted.

blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> There is a #boycottStarbucks going around because they’re pledging to hire refugees, you know what that means? time to get some Starbucks — Shafeeq Younus (@Y2SHAF) January 30, 2017

blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> So the Trumpians want to #BoycottStarbucks BWAHAHA! Great, shorter lines and great coffee! — philip harris (@pharris830) January 30, 2017

Many criticised the coffee giant for hiring refugees instead of veterans. Starbucks, however, does have a programme in place to support veterans and their families. It is currently in the process of hiring 10,000 veterans and military spouses as part of a pledge it made in 2013 to achieve the goal by 2018.

The Seattle-headquartered coffee-maker has had a long history with political engagement and it is not the first time the company found itself in the midst of a tweet-storm.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

In November, coffee drinkers slammed Starbucks for 'politicising coffee' with the chain's new 'community cups’ after the company release a green takeaway cup designed to create a “symbol of unity” in a divisive time. Mr Schultz publically endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton in September.