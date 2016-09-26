A town house situated in Park Lane, one of the most affluent places in London, is about to become the capital’s most expensive student residence.

Most of London students usually live in halls of residence before moving on to house-share.

For this reason it is fair to say few will able to afford the 3,540 square foot three-bedroom flat, which is available for £4,000 a week, £16,000 per month or £192,000 per year.

£192,000 per year.

The newly completed, architect designed, triplex property is result of an 18 month construction project by property company Criterion Capital. It is equipped with glass floors and roof as well as 60 foot high central atrium.

Inside Park Lane townhouse: The student flat that costs £4,000 a week







12 show all Inside Park Lane townhouse: The student flat that costs £4,000 a week





















1/12 House glass floor Glass floor provides dramatic views onto the grand reception room below Wetherell

2/12 Ground floor The lower ground floor has a large reception and entertaining space with views of the dramatic atrium space above Wetherell

3/12 Bedroom The three bedroom pad is part new build, part refurbishment, cleverly created behind the Park Lane street front Wetherell

4/12 Living room The luxurious furnishing and dressing scheme was created by Milc, the award winning design house established in 2004 Wetherell

5/12 Kitchen To one side of the reception room is the open plan fully fitted designer kitchen and 10 seat dining area Wetherell

6/12 Bathroom The newly completed, architect designed, triplex property is result of an 18 month construction project by property company Criterion Capital Wetherell

7/12 Bedroom The luxury pad is complete with air conditioning, underfloor heating and 24-hour concierge Wetherell

8/12 • ‘Floating’ within this dramatic atrium is a cantilevered glass staircase with glass balustrades and Oak treads • The lower ground floor has a large reception and entertaining space with views of the dramatic atrium space above Wetherell

9/12 Master suite The master suite opens onto a spacious private roof-terrace overlooking Hyde Park Wetherell

10/12 Roof-terrace The 0.7 mile (1.1km) road runs from Hyde Park Corner to Marble Arch and overlooks the 350 acres of Hyde Park Wetherell

11/12 Wetherell

12/12 Entrance • The entrance on Park Lane is through a 10 ft. high solid Oak door, framed by frosted glass and bronze feature windows Wetherell

Wetherell, the marketing agent, said that so far 80 per cent of enquiries for the Mayfair residence have come from students from the Gulf region or their parents.

All other Park Lane homes are apartments and one mansion-palace owned by an overseas Royal family.

The first houses were built along Park Lane in the 1720s, and it became the address of choice for the aristocracy providing London townhouses for the Dukes of Westminster, Dukes of Somerset and the Earls of Balcarres among others.

Peter Wetherell, chief executive of Wetherell estate agent, said: “This luxurious triplex has the distinction of being the only townhouse with its own private front door on Park Lane, all the other homes on Park Lane being apartments.

"This property will appeal to an ultra-high-net-worth person from the Middle East or Asia, who wants to launch themselves into Mayfair society. It’s leisure living, a business base and the ultimate address.”

Earlier this year, a study by London estate agent Rokstone, found that the number of Iranian buyers looking for homes in London over the next two years will rise by 25 per cent.

Wealthy Iranian buyers will join the ranks of Qatari, Kuwaiti and Saudi buyers and become significant players in the London luxury property market after the lifting of sanctions.