The most expensive sunscreen in a poll of leading high-street brands failed to provide the protection it claims, according to a consumer watchdog report.

Laboratory test by Which? assessed a total of 14 sunscreen products from high-street brands that claimed to have a sun protection factor – or SPF – of 30, testing both their SPF and their protection against UVA rays.

Avon’s Sun+Multi Protection Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30, which at £10 was the priciest product tested, was the only one that failed to stand up to its claims. The consumer group labelled it a “Don’t Buy”.

The other products, including by brands such as Hawaiian Tropic and Nivea, but also high street own brands from the likes of Morrisons and Superdrug, passed the standardised SPF and UVA tests.

Aldi's £2.79 Lacura Suncare Spray SPF30 200ml was the cheapest sunscreen on the list that passed the testing.

Avon told Which? that it was “confident” that its own testing followed internationally recognised protocols and was conducted by external laboratories with specific expertise.

Failing to provide the right protection suggests that consumers could be at risk of sunburn, a concern for British holidaymakers stocking up ahead of summer holidays.

According to Cancer Research UK, too much ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or sunbeds is the main cause of skin cancer.

In the UK more than 8 in 10 cases of melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, could be prevented by using sunscreen and avoiding using sunbeds.

The cancer research and awareness charity advises using sunscreen and staying in the shade or covering up to minimise the risk of too much exposure to UV rays.

Richard Headland , Which? magazine editor, said: "Sunscreens are a key part of sun safety so it's important to pick a product you can rely on.

"It's disappointing to see that, although most sunscreens passed our test, one didn't provide the claimed level of protection.

"Manufacturers should only be selling products that live up to their claims which is why Which? will continue to monitor and challenge the industry."