Swedish banks embrace artificial intelligence as a cure to closures

Aida is the perfect employee: always courteous, always learning and, as she says, “always at work, 24/7, 365 days a year.”

Aida, of course, is not a person but a virtual customer-service representative that SEB AB, one of Sweden’s biggest banks, is rolling out. The goal is to give the actual humans more time to engage in more complex tasks.

After blazing a trail in online and digital banking, Sweden’s financial industry is now emerging as a pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Besides Aida at SEB, there’s Nova, which is a chatbot Nordea Bank is introducing at its life and pensions unit in Norway. Swedbank is adding to the skills of its virtual assistant, Nina. All three are designed to sound like women, based on research suggesting customers feel more comfortable with female voices.

“There are some frequent, simple tasks that we need to deal with manually today, and in that effort we’re looking into AI to see how we can deploy it and Aida is one,” Johan Torgeby, the chief executive officer of SEB, says.

Chatbots have access to vast amounts of individual client data, meaning they can quickly handle straightforward customer requests. That in turn frees up human employees to deal with more complex services, like coming up with the best mortgage plan to suit a specific customer.

“Basically all banks are closing branches,” Mattias Fras, head of robotics, strategy and innovation at Nordea, says. “This is a way to return to full service again.”

Nordea’s chatbot will eventually help customers who want investment advice, who want to cancel lost credit cards or to open savings accounts.

Swedish banks have already seen their customer satisfaction scores drop to a 20-year low after shutting branches and pushing people onto online services. But AI might be part of the cure. According to a recent study by market researcher GfK, there are wide gaps between what consumers hope to receive from banks in terms of service and financial advice, and what they actually get. AI applications such as chatbots “hold the promise of filling in these service gaps, given the right data and programming”, GfK says.

Business picture of the day







16 show all Business picture of the day





























1/16 Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox said any trade deal with the US would 'have to include agriculture' paving the way for the arrival of chicken washed in chlorinated water REUTERS

2/16 The Government it will outlaw the sale of new diesel and petrol cars and vans from 2040 in a bid to cut air pollution but environmental groups said the proposals did not go far enough AFP

3/16 In a bid to ease paralysing congestion ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and combat a deeply entrenched and destructive culture of extreme presenteeism, Japan is trialling a practice that other countries adopted years ago: remote working. REUTERS

4/16 India’s won't allow self-driving cars as they take away jobs, says India's road transport and highways minister, Nitin Gadkari. EPA

5/16 UK farmers are considering moving their operations abroad to Poland as they struggle to fill seasonal jobs post-Brexit referendum. PA

6/16 Channel 4's Great British Bake Off agrees a new sponsorship deal with Lyle's Golden Syrup and Dr Oetker. The upcoming autumn series will be the first since the programme's switch from the BBC. The winner of the final series on the BBC was Candice Brown (pictured) Getty Images

7/16 Bitcoin could soon be used as a currency spent on everyday items. TenX hopes to introduce Visa cards able to convert the crypto-currency into legal tender in dollars, sterling, euros and yen. REUTERS

8/16 Fashion retailer Michael Kors buys out luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choos, brought to fame by celebrity endorsements from Princess Diana. The shoemaker, with stores in New York and London, hopes to boost the faltering fortunes of Kors. REUTERS

9/16 A driver sits behind the wheel of a Mini at BMW's plant in Oxford. The German carmaker announced plans to assemble a new electric Mini in the UK, despite uncertainty over Brexit and free trade. REUTERS

10/16 An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, China. The Us agreed to export rice to China for the first time, meeting growing demand for rice. REUTERS

11/16 Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley tells high court he is a 'power drinker' and enjoys binging Mike Ashley has reportedly told a high court judge that he likes binging on alcohol and is a “power drinker”. On the fourth day of a trial in London, where the Sports Direct boss is being sued by investment banker Jeffrey Blue, Mr Ashley was asked how much he had been drinking when he allegedly made a deal with Mr Blue relating to Sports Direct’s share price, according to the BBC. Reuters

12/16 Brexit concerns shrink UK's lead as Europe's top finance hub Brexit concerns have bitten into the UK’s lead as Europe’s top financial services location for investors, new research shows. The UK’s financial services industry has retained its title as Europe’s most attractive location for international investment, but its lead has narrowed due to fears over the impact of Brexit, according to a report by professional services firm EY. Reuters

13/16 Longest squeeze on household incomes since 1970s, says ONS The aggregate real disposable income of UK households has fallen for three quarters in a row for the first time since the 1970s, according to the Office for National Statistics. The ONS said that the inflation-adjusted compensation of the household sector fell 1.4 per cent in the first three months of 2017, reflecting spiking inflation and weak pay growth. Macrobond, The Independent

14/16 Jaguar Land Rover to create 5,000 new jobs Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election. JLR, which employs more than 40,000 people globally, said it would hire 1,000 electronic and software engineers as well as 4,000 additional personnel including in manufacturing, most of whom will be based in Britain.

15/16 Japanese bank Nomura chooses Frankfurt for EU headquarters after UK's withdrawal Nomura picked Frankfurt as the headquarters for its European Union operations after the UK leaves the bloc, people with knowledge of the matter said. Japan’s biggest brokerage will start preparations this month to form a base in the German financial centre, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is confidential. It will seek regulatory approval and find office space before transferring fewer than 100 employees from London to the city, according to the person. Getty Images

16/16 The real reason UK employers hire European Union workers While the end of free movement is presented by politicians as ‘taking control’, for employers it means quite the reverse – it means a loss of control, it means new barriers to recruitment and, for some, the risk of irreparable damage. In our research at the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) before and after the referendum vote we’ve detected a gradual change in outlook among employers. AP

Swedbank, which already operates its chatbot Nina in Sweden and plans to roll it out to its Baltic markets as well, says one of the benefits to the technology is that it eases users into the new digital age. AI “can help our customers become more digitised, for example by guiding a client in paying bills on the Internet”, Swedbank spokeswoman Josefine Uppling says.

Petra Stenqvist, a partner at Pond, which looks into innovative business ideas, says it’s unlikely AI will ever be able to think like humans. It “will never be able to replace subjective assessments”, she says. “But it will be able to contribute to better decision making.” And because of the massive amounts of data that AI can store, “individuals will be able to find out things about themselves that they didn’t even know”.

Bloomberg