TalkTalk and BT received the worst score of all big broadband providers in a major customer satisfaction survey, with only one in 10 respondents describing their service as “excellent”.

The survey of 1,800 users and conducted by Which?, examined levels of service, value for money, speed and reliability.

Talk Talk, BT, Sky and EE – who collectively hold a 72 per cent market share, all scored poorly, according to Which?.

“Broadband is essential and people rightly get frustrated with poor service,” said Alex Neill, managing director of home services at Which?.

"Our latest results show that the big players still have a long way to go to satisfy their customers, so if you’re unhappy with your broadband, complain and look to switch if your service doesn’t improve.”

BT didn’t score more than two out a possible five stars in any of the categories and TalkTalk only scored higher than two stars in value for money. Which? said that Virgin and Sky only performed “marginally better”.

Lesser known Zen Internet and Utility Warehouse were the only companies that were awarded five stars for customer service. Which? said that customers found them quick and easy to contact and praised their technical support.

The survey showed that price hikes, connection failures, unreliable speeds and woeful levels of service when trying to contact providers were all sources of customer dissatisfaction.

The survey was done in November and December last year.