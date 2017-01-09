Tesco said it will make 1,000 people redundant as part of a shake-up of its UK distribution network.

The supermarket said it would cut the number of distribution centres from 25 to 23 by shutting its Welham Green and Chesterfield sites.

However, the company said it also expects to create 500 new roles as part of the overhaul.

The changes are expected to be in place by June.

Matt Davies, Tesco’s UK & ROI chief executive, said in a statement: “As the needs of our customers change, it’s vital we transform our business for the future.

“As part of this we are proposing to close two of our distribution centres in the UK. These changes will help to simplify our distribution operations so we can continue to serve our customers better.

“Our priority throughout this process has been our colleagues and we will continue to do all we can to support them at this time.”

