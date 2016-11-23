The charts that tell the economic story of the Autumn Statement

The Office for Budget Responsibility's latest forecasts show a significant deterioration in the public finances relative to its last forecast at the time of the March Budget.

A significant part of that deterioration is due to its estimate of the negative impact of Brexit.

But there are lots of things going on in the forecast.

Here we show the big picture in charts.

Growth is lower…

The major hit comes in 2017 and 2018 where GDP growth is downgraded to 1.4 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively.

Overall the OBR estimates that the UK's GDP by 2020 will be around 2.4 per cent lower than it expected in March.

Inflation is higher…

Like other forecasters, the OBR expects the major depreciation of sterling since the 23 June Brexit vote to result in a spike in consumer price inflation in 2017 and 2018.

It thinks the rate will go over the Bank fo England's 2 per cent target, peaking at 2.5 per cent, before coming back to target by 2020.

Real earnings are squeezed…

The OBR expects the increase in inflation to squeeze the real terms purchasing power of people's wages.

It thinks average real wage growth (average wage growth minus inflation) will slow to almost zero next year - which is one of the main reasons it thinks that GDP growth will slow down so sharply as people spend less.

Unemployment goes up...

The OBR, like the Bank of England, thinks the slowing economy in 2017 and 2018 will increase the rate of unemployment relative to March.

It sees the jobless rate peaking at 5.45 per cent in 2018.

Borrowing is greater….

In large part thanks to the slowing economy the OBR thinks that public borrowing will be greater in every year of the forecast than in March.

George Osborne targeted a £10.4bn budget surplus in 2019-20.

But his successor, Philip Hammond, has completely ditched that.

Now public borrowing is expected to be £21.9bn in that year.

Debt is greater…

That extra borrowing automatically means the national debt is much bigger over the forecast period.

The OBR now expects the debt to GDP ratio to carry on rising until 2017-18 when it peaks at 90.2 per cent of GDP.

Potential productivity growth is lower…

Perhaps the most important judgement from the OBR is its view of potential productivity growth.

Relative to March there has been big downgrade in every year.

Lower potential productivity growth means the UK will be permanently poorer than previously thought.

The true cost of Brexit...

The Government is now projected to borrow £122bn more over the five years to 2020-21 than the OBR forecast in March.

The OBR thinks around £59bn of this deterioration is due to Brexit and the underlying deterioration of the economy due to the June 23 vote to leave the EU.

That's around 47 per cent of the total.

Around 20 per cent (£26bn) is due to the Government's decision to borrow more on top of that.

A further £26bn is due to the public finances simply being weaker than than the OBR thought in March.